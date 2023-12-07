Thu, 07 Dec 2023

News RELEASES

International

Philadelphia City Council bans ski masks to control crimes

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania: In a measure supporters claimed will increase public safety amid high violent crime rates, Philadelphia City Council passed ...

Migrants in Chicago, other northern US cities struggle to find homes

CHICAGO, Illinois: As winter sets in and with cold weather just around the corner, Chicago is struggling to house hundreds ...

12th century leaning tower in Bologna secured to save it from collapse

BOLOGNA, Italy: Due to fears of a collapse, local officials have secured the area around one of two 12th century ...

Flights, trains cancelled in Bavaria after heavy snowfall

MUNICH, Germany: The heavy snow and icy conditions that hit Bavaria, Germany, canceled flights and long-distance trains out of Munich, ...

North Carolina to add thousands of people to Medicaid rolls this week

RALEIGH, North Carolina: After a decade of discussions and hesitations, North Carolina has expanded Medicaid coverage by offering government-funded health ...

Pentagon secretly providing bombs for Israeli bombardments

The U.S. has supplied Israel with scores of BLU-109 bunker-buster bombs since October 7, the Wall Street Journal has reported, ...

Business

Wall Street loses ground Wednesday, U.D. dollar gains

NEW YORK, New York - A decline in labor costs as measured by ADP failed to boost U.S. Markets Wednesday."ADP's ...

73,000 Chevrolet Volt cars being probed in US over loss of power

WASHINGTON D.C.: A U.S. auto safety regulator said this week it is opening an investigation into 73,000 Chevrolet Volt plug-in ...

New York state decides case, opens door for more marijuana clinics

NEW YORK: This week, a New York judge approved legal settlements to end lawsuits that halted the state's legal cannabis ...

Tech stocks outperform Tuesday, Nasdaq Composite gains

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks spent most of Tuesday meandering, with the major indices closing out the day ...

Strike cost Ford 100,000 vehicles in sales, $1.7 billion in profit

DEARBORN, Michigan: This week, Ford said a six-week United Auto Workers (UAW) strike cut its sales by some 100,000 vehicles ...

Biden administration introduces new rule to reduce methane emissions

WASHINGTON D.C.: This week, the Biden administration adopted a new rule aimed at reducing methane emissions, which targets the role ...

Movie Review

