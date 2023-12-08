Fri, 08 Dec 2023

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
40
Fair in Statesville

International

Section
South Korea follows North Korea, launches first spy satellite

VANDENBERG, California: South Korea successfully launched its inaugural military spy satellite, following North Korea's recent claim of deploying its own ...

Twenty-two dead, 1 still missing as Marapi volcano erupts in Indonesia

JAKARTA, Indonesia: The death toll from the eruption of Indonesia's Marapi volcano surged to 22 as rescuers discovered additional climbers ...

HRW officials believe Israel is apartheid state

In September, Tamir Pardo, who headed the Mossad, Israel's national intelligence agency, under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from 2011 to ...

US Navy says salvaging crashed jet in Hawaii will cost $1.5 million

HONOLULU, Hawaii: U.S. Navy officials say that it would cost some $1.5 million to salvage a P-8A jet plane that ...

Scale of human lives lost in Gazan conflict prompts rare UN move

NEW YORK, New York - In a rare move, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has taken a dramatic constitutional step ...

No casualties reported after Marapi volcano erupts in Indonesia

BUKITTINGGI, Indonesia: On December 2, Mount Marapi in West Sumatra province, Indonesia, erupted, sending hot ash clouds several miles (kilometers) ...

Business

Section
Artificial intelligence stocks all the rage on Wall Street

NEW YORK, New York - AI set the scene for solid gains in technology shares on Thursday. Demand for Alphabet ...

To reduce car-wildlife collisions US allots $110 million to 17 states

WASHINGTON D.C.: To help reduce car collisions with wildlife and help animals safely cross roadways, the U.S. Transportation Department has ...

European Commission to upgrade EU countries' EV power grids

BRUSSELS, Belgium: To address power shortages at electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, last week, the European Commission announced plans to ...

China's major pig breeders face mounting debts, losses

BEIJING, China: Falling hog prices, mounting losses and rising debt are putting pressure on the biggest pig breeders in China, ...

Wall Street loses ground Wednesday, U.D. dollar gains

NEW YORK, New York - A decline in labor costs as measured by ADP failed to boost U.S. Markets Wednesday."ADP's ...

73,000 Chevrolet Volt cars being probed in US over loss of power

WASHINGTON D.C.: A U.S. auto safety regulator said this week it is opening an investigation into 73,000 Chevrolet Volt plug-in ...

Movie Review

The Nest
Nest