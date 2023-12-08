South Korea follows North Korea, launches first spy satellite

VANDENBERG, California: South Korea successfully launched its inaugural military spy satellite, following North Korea's recent claim of deploying its own spy satellite, amid escalating tensions between the neighboring nations.

The South Korean satellite, part of a five-satellite plan by 2025 under a SpaceX contract, was launched from California's Vandenberg Space Force Base using a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. Inclement weather initially delayed the event.

South Korea lacked its military reconnaissance satellites and relied partially on U.S. spy satellites for monitoring North Korean activities. The Defense Ministry declared the launch a success, confirming that the satellite communicated with an overseas ground station.

The new satellite will provide South Korea with an independent space-based surveillance system, reinforcing its preemptive missile strike capabilities. It is an integral part of its three-axis defense system that includes missile defense and massive retaliatory capabilities.

North Korea claimed its successful launch of the Malligyong-1 spy satellite last week, despite two earlier launch failures this year. North Korea asserted that its satellite transmitted images from space, including views of critical U.S. and South Korean sites. However, these claims have not been substantiated with released satellite photos. While U.S. and South Korean officials confirmed the satellite's orbit, experts have questioned its ability to provide militarily significant high-resolution imagery.

North Korea's satellite launch prompted strong condemnation from the U.S., South Korea, and others. United Nations Security Council resolutions prohibit North Korea from launching satellites, considering them a cover for testing long-range missile technology. North Korea reacted defiantly, declaring its right to launch spy satellites to counter perceived U.S. hostility and threatening additional launches.

In response to remarks by a U.S. Space Forces spokesperson suggesting the possibility of actions against North Korea's satellite, the North's Defense Ministry warned of taking steps to neutralize U.S. spy satellites, deeming such actions a declaration of war. The satellite launch has exacerbated tensions, causing both Koreas to breach a prior military agreement aimed at reducing front-line military tensions.

Kim Jong Un has publicly committed to incorporating spy satellites into North Korea's arsenal of advanced weaponry. Since 2022, North Korea has conducted approximately 100 ballistic missile tests as part of efforts to modernize its weapons targeting South Korea and the United States. South Korea and the United States have expanded their joint military exercises.

South Korea's intelligence agency informed lawmakers that Russian technological support likely facilitated North Korea's satellite launch. The allegations suggest that North Korea sought advanced Russian technology to enhance its military capabilities in exchange for supplying conventional arms to support Russia's actions in Ukraine. Both Russia and North Korea have denied these claims.