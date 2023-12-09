Sat, 09 Dec 2023

International

United States strikes down international demand for ceasefire

NEW YORK, New York - The U.S. was alone on Friday in a 13-1 vote for a ceasefire in the ...

Ex-US ambassador to Bolivia arrested for working for Cuba

WASHINGTON D.C.: The Associated Press (AP) reported that Manuel Rocha, a former American diplomat who served as U.S. ambassador to ...

Wisconsin man who firebombed anti-abortion group office pleads guilty

MADISON, Wisconsin: On November 30, Hridindu Sankar Roychowdhury from Wisconsin pleaded guilty to firebombing a conservative anti-abortion group's office on ...

Israeli tank targeted journalists, killing one and wounding 6

An Israeli tank crew killed a Reuters journalist and wounded six reporters in Lebanon on Oct. 13 by firing two ...

Bidens in trouble as Hunter is hit with 9 new charges

WASHINGTON DC - In a major blow to U.S. President Joe Biden, less that a year out from the November ...

Remains of 5 crew, Osprey aircraft found by US, Japanese divers

TOKYO, Japan: This week, the U.S. Air Force said that divers have discovered the wreckage and the remains of five ...

Business

Boeing delivers 46 narrowbody 737s in November

ARLINGTON, Virginia: This week, Reuters reported that Boeing delivered 46 narrowbody 737s jets in November. The total brings the U.S. ...

U.S. stock markets and dollar jump on employment report

NEW YORK, New York - A positive employment report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics indicating a fall in ...

By 2026, AT&T to use ORAN technology for 70% of U.S. wireless network

DALLAS, Texas: This week, AT&T said that by late 2026, it will use open radio access network (ORAN) technology for ...

Moody's warns of downgrade in China's credit outlook

NEW YORK: This week, ratings agency Moody's warned that it could downgrade China's credit rating, citing costs to bail out ...

Artificial intelligence stocks all the rage on Wall Street

NEW YORK, New York - AI set the scene for solid gains in technology shares on Thursday. Demand for Alphabet ...

To reduce car-wildlife collisions US allots $110 million to 17 states

WASHINGTON D.C.: To help reduce car collisions with wildlife and help animals safely cross roadways, the U.S. Transportation Department has ...

Movie Review

Journey to the Beginning of Time (Cesta do praveku)