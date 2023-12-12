Tue, 12 Dec 2023

News RELEASES

International

US woman killed in shark attack in Bahamas

NASSAU, The Bahamas: The Bahamas police says a woman from the U.S. died after she was attacked by a shark ...

China's President Xi to visit Vietnam from December 12

BEIJING, China: President Xi Jinping is set to visit Vietnam on December 12 and 13, where he will engage with ...

U.S. steps up delivery of bombs to Israel after defeating UN resolution

WASHINGTON, DC - Within hours of blocking a UN Security Council resolution from demanding a ceasefire in the current Mideast ...

Biden popularity near lowest level of presidency: Reuters/Ipsos poll

WASHINGTON D.C.: In a sign of the challenges ahead for his 2024 re-election bid, a new Reuters/Ipsos poll showed that ...

Israeli ambassador extends thanks to U.S. president after UN vote

Israel has acknowledged and thanked the United States and President Joe Biden for standing firmly by Israel's side at the ...

E-bike's battery catches fire in New York, killing 1, injuring 6

NEW YORK: This week, New York City officials said that one person was killed and six others were injured when ...

Business

Japan, Britain, Italy plans body dedicated to developing jet fighter

TOKYO, Japan: Japan, Britain, and Italy are set to establish a new collaborative organization and industry group dedicated to developing ...

Hollywood strike ends after actors' union ratifies three-year contract

LOS ANGELES, California: This week, members of the SAG-AFTRA actors union approved a three-year contract with major studios, formally ending ...

$6.1 billion for Las Vegas, California high-speed rail projects

LAS VEGAS, Nevada: The U.S. Transportation Department has allocated US$3 billion for a $12 billion Las Vegas to Southern California ...

US gas prices at 11-month low

WASHINGTON D.C.: U.S. gasoline prices could fall below US$3 a gallon for the first time since 2021 and are currently ...

Bank failures compel US regulators to increase scrutiny of lenders

WASHINGTON D.C.: To fix issues that could lead to further bank failures in the U.S., such as the collapse of ...

Boeing delivers 46 narrowbody 737s in November

ARLINGTON, Virginia: This week, Reuters reported that Boeing delivered 46 narrowbody 737s jets in November. The total brings the U.S. ...

The Philadelphia Story
Philadelphia Story