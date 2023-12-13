Wed, 13 Dec 2023

News RELEASES

International

US Senate Republicans block ban on assault-style weapons

WASHINGTON D.C.: As the U.S. recorded the highest number of mass shootings for the second consecutive year, U.S. Senate Republicans ...

Weekend tornadoes in Tennessee kill 6, injure 24

NASHVILLE, Tennessee: Six people died after tornadoes ripped through Tennessee over the weekend. Also, some 24 people were hospitalized with ...

US studying low-enriched fuel use as missile material in weapons

WASHINGTON D.C.: Despite funding being at risk in Congress, according to a U.S. government report, research on changing fuel for ...

Mao-era residence permit rules to be abolished in China

BEIJING, China: Amid a sluggish property market and slowing consumption, in recent months, Chinese authorities have urged large cities to ...

Oregon court indicts off-duty Alaska Airlines pilot

PORTLAND, Oregon: This week, a district attorney said that an off-duty Alaska Airlines pilot who attempted to disable a jet's ...

US woman killed in shark attack in Bahamas

NASSAU, The Bahamas: The Bahamas police says a woman from the U.S. died after she was attacked by a shark ...

Automakers race to make affordable cars to beat cheap Chinese EVs

LONDON/DETROIT (UK/U.S.): The proliferation of low-cost Chinese electric vehicles (EVs) has put traditional automakers under immense pressure to accelerate their ...

France, Germany agree on most EU fiscal rules, differ on investment

PARIS, France: This week, French finance minister Bruno Le Maire said that France and Germany agree on most proposed changes ...

To boost tourism, Indonesia looking to waive visas for 20 countries

JAKARTA, Indonesia: This week, Indonesia's tourism minister Sandiaga Uno said the country is considering granting visa-free entry to nationals of ...

U.S. stocks higher ahead of CPI, PPI, and Fed rate decision

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stock markets racked up more Christmas Season gains on Monday with industrial indices reaching ...

Boeing on cusp of deal to deliver 80 Dreamliners to Thai Airways

ARLINGTON, Virginia: After pulling ahead of Airbus in closely monitored fleet renewal discussions, Boeing is nearing a deal to sell ...

Japan, Britain, Italy plans body dedicated to developing jet fighter

TOKYO, Japan: Japan, Britain, and Italy are set to establish a new collaborative organization and industry group dedicated to developing ...

Beauty and the Beast (2017)