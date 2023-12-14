Get a daily dose of North Korea Times news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.More Information
On Friday, December 8, the UN Security Council met under Article 99 for only the fourth time in the UN's ...
HAKODATE, Japan: On December 8, officials said that thousands of tons of dead sardines have washed up on a beach ...
CANBERRA, Australia: Over the weekend, Treasurer Jim Chalmers said that as part of Australia's efforts to increase the supply of ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: As the U.S. recorded the highest number of mass shootings for the second consecutive year, U.S. Senate Republicans ...
NASHVILLE, Tennessee: Six people died after tornadoes ripped through Tennessee over the weekend. Also, some 24 people were hospitalized with ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: Despite funding being at risk in Congress, according to a U.S. government report, research on changing fuel for ...
HANOI, Vietnam: The Vietnamese government quoted Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang as stating that his company wishes to establish a base ...
NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks soared on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve left official interest rates unchanged and ...
ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico: New Mexico's utility regulator is weighing a proposal that would see the state's largest electric provider reducing ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: Officials in Washington D.C. were optimistic about the US economy this week, after releasing figures indicating that U.S. ...
LONDON/DETROIT (UK/U.S.): The proliferation of low-cost Chinese electric vehicles (EVs) has put traditional automakers under immense pressure to accelerate their ...
PARIS, France: This week, French finance minister Bruno Le Maire said that France and Germany agree on most proposed changes ...