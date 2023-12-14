Thu, 14 Dec 2023

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
42
Fair in Statesville

International

Section
International Criminal Court may have to act on Gaza war

On Friday, December 8, the UN Security Council met under Article 99 for only the fourth time in the UN's ...

Thousands of tons of sardines wash up dead in northern Japan

HAKODATE, Japan: On December 8, officials said that thousands of tons of dead sardines have washed up on a beach ...

Australia to triple fees for foreign buyers acquiring homes

CANBERRA, Australia: Over the weekend, Treasurer Jim Chalmers said that as part of Australia's efforts to increase the supply of ...

US Senate Republicans block ban on assault-style weapons

WASHINGTON D.C.: As the U.S. recorded the highest number of mass shootings for the second consecutive year, U.S. Senate Republicans ...

Weekend tornadoes in Tennessee kill 6, injure 24

NASHVILLE, Tennessee: Six people died after tornadoes ripped through Tennessee over the weekend. Also, some 24 people were hospitalized with ...

US studying low-enriched fuel use as missile material in weapons

WASHINGTON D.C.: Despite funding being at risk in Congress, according to a U.S. government report, research on changing fuel for ...

Business

Section
Nvidia wishes to establish base in Vietnam: Vietnamese government

HANOI, Vietnam: The Vietnamese government quoted Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang as stating that his company wishes to establish a base ...

U.S. stocks jump sharply on foreshadowed rate cuts

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks soared on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve left official interest rates unchanged and ...

Proposal would see New Mexico electric rates fall 3 percent

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico: New Mexico's utility regulator is weighing a proposal that would see the state's largest electric provider reducing ...

190,000 new US jobs created in November, says Washington

WASHINGTON D.C.: Officials in Washington D.C. were optimistic about the US economy this week, after releasing figures indicating that U.S. ...

Automakers race to make affordable cars to beat cheap Chinese EVs

LONDON/DETROIT (UK/U.S.): The proliferation of low-cost Chinese electric vehicles (EVs) has put traditional automakers under immense pressure to accelerate their ...

France, Germany agree on most EU fiscal rules, differ on investment

PARIS, France: This week, French finance minister Bruno Le Maire said that France and Germany agree on most proposed changes ...

Movie Review

Le Samoura
SamouraÃ¯