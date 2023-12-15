Fri, 15 Dec 2023

Kyiv city workers dismantle Soviet-era statue of Red Army commander

KYIV, Ukraine: In Kyiv, city workers undertook the dismantling of an equestrian statue depicting a Red Army commander, marking the ...

International Criminal Court may have to act on Gaza war

On Friday, December 8, the UN Security Council met under Article 99 for only the fourth time in the UN's ...

Thousands of tons of sardines wash up dead in northern Japan

HAKODATE, Japan: On December 8, officials said that thousands of tons of dead sardines have washed up on a beach ...

Australia to triple fees for foreign buyers acquiring homes

CANBERRA, Australia: Over the weekend, Treasurer Jim Chalmers said that as part of Australia's efforts to increase the supply of ...

US Senate Republicans block ban on assault-style weapons

WASHINGTON D.C.: As the U.S. recorded the highest number of mass shootings for the second consecutive year, U.S. Senate Republicans ...

Weekend tornadoes in Tennessee kill 6, injure 24

NASHVILLE, Tennessee: Six people died after tornadoes ripped through Tennessee over the weekend. Also, some 24 people were hospitalized with ...

Business

Section
Another bullish day on U.S. stock markets Thursday

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks extended their recent rally on Thursday with the Dow Jones pushing to another ...

Confectioners in UK expect boost in sales amid cost of living crisis

LONDON, UK: Amid a cost of living crisis forcing shoppers to seek cheaper gifts, Quality Street maker Nestle and Cadbury ...

Southwest airlines, union contract rejected by flight attendants

DALLAS, Texas: Southwest Airlines flight attendants have rejected a contract negotiated by the airline and their union. On December 8, ...

Nvidia wishes to establish base in Vietnam: Vietnamese government

HANOI, Vietnam: The Vietnamese government quoted Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang as stating that his company wishes to establish a base ...

U.S. stocks jump sharply on foreshadowed rate cuts

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks soared on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve left official interest rates unchanged and ...

Proposal would see New Mexico electric rates fall 3 percent

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico: New Mexico's utility regulator is weighing a proposal that would see the state's largest electric provider reducing ...

