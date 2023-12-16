Sat, 16 Dec 2023

International

Chinese vessels rammed Philippines ship that had military chief aboard

MANILA, The Philippines: The Philippines has condemned the actions of Chinese vessels during South China Sea resupply missions as a ...

China hardening stance against dissent: Human right groups

WASHINGTON D.C.: Marking the 75th anniversary of the United Nations (UN) Universal Declaration of Human Rights on December 10, human ...

Death of Gaza has roots in 1948

In 1948, the Syrian historian Constantin Zurayk used the Arabic word Nakba (Catastrophe) to refer to the forced removal of ...

US appeals court rules on carrying guns in New York State

NEW YORK: On December 8, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that New York State can ban gun ...

Australia to halve immigrant intake, tighten student visa rules

CANBERRA, Australia: As part of its efforts to repair what it said was a "broken" migration system, on Monday, Australia ...

Chinese coast guard targets Philippine vessels in South China Sea

MANILA, The Philippines: In a worrisome turn of events, the Chinese coast guard once again targeted Philippine vessels in the ...

Business

Section
Inflation easing 'meaningfully', believes US Treasury Secretary

WASHINGTON D.C.: This week, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said inflation is easing "meaningfully." With related expectations under control, it should ...

FDA gets petition from US advocacy group on stronger warnings on Botox

WASHINGTON D.C.: This week, consumer advocacy group Public Citizen filed a petition with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) ...

U.S. stock markets easier as hectic week comes to end

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stock markets steadied on Friday after a week of significant gains which took the ...

US will award $35 million to BAE to supply chips for F-35

WASHINGTON D.C.: This week, the U.S. Commerce Department said it will award BAE Systems $35 million to quadruple production in ...

Drought-affected Panama Canal forcing ships to take longer route

PANAMA CITY, Panama: Bulk grain shippers transporting crops from the U.S. Gulf Coast to Asia are having to sail longer ...

Another bullish day on U.S. stock markets Thursday

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks extended their recent rally on Thursday with the Dow Jones pushing to another ...

