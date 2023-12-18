Get a daily dose of North Korea Times news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
WASHINGTON D.C.: During a U.S. House of Representatives hearing this week, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) confirmed that ...
GAZA, Palestine - CNN Chief International Correspondent Clarissa Ward was granted approval to visit a field hospital established by the ...
OTTAWA, Canada: A Canadian man, Kenneth Law, 58, faces 14 counts of second-degree murder charges after allegedly aiding over a ...
In a recent session at the United Nations Security Council, tensions ran high as diplomats engaged in a passionate debate ...
LAHAINA, Hawaii: The center of Lahaina is reopening to residents and business owners holding day passes. The historic town on ...
MANILA, The Philippines: The Philippines has condemned the actions of Chinese vessels during South China Sea resupply missions as a ...
HAVANA, Cuba: As the local peso currency continues its decline against the U.S. currency, Cuban gasoline, already one of the ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: This week, U.S. auto safety regulators said they would make carmakers adopt new technology to prevent intoxicated drivers ...
AUSTIN, Texas: On its website this week, Tesla said that based on new guidance under the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act, ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: In a letter sent this week, six U.S. lawmakers urged the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to block the ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: This week, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said inflation is easing "meaningfully." With related expectations under control, it should ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: This week, consumer advocacy group Public Citizen filed a petition with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) ...