Mon, 18 Dec 2023

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
46
Light Rain in Statesville

International

Section
US traffic deaths fall 4.5% after rising during COVID-19 pandemic

WASHINGTON D.C.: During a U.S. House of Representatives hearing this week, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) confirmed that ...

CNN reporter allowed access to Gazan hospital

GAZA, Palestine - CNN Chief International Correspondent Clarissa Ward was granted approval to visit a field hospital established by the ...

Canadian man faces mass murder charges for mail-assisted suicides

OTTAWA, Canada: A Canadian man, Kenneth Law, 58, faces 14 counts of second-degree murder charges after allegedly aiding over a ...

Ex U.S. soldier and diplomat laments use of war over diplomacy

In a recent session at the United Nations Security Council, tensions ran high as diplomats engaged in a passionate debate ...

Lahaina center reopening to residents, business owners after wildfire

LAHAINA, Hawaii: The center of Lahaina is reopening to residents and business owners holding day passes. The historic town on ...

Chinese vessels rammed Philippines ship that had military chief aboard

MANILA, The Philippines: The Philippines has condemned the actions of Chinese vessels during South China Sea resupply missions as a ...

Business

Section
Cuban gasoline even cheaper for those who have dollars

HAVANA, Cuba: As the local peso currency continues its decline against the U.S. currency, Cuban gasoline, already one of the ...

US regulators to tell carmakers to adopt anti-drunk driving technology

WASHINGTON D.C.: This week, U.S. auto safety regulators said they would make carmakers adopt new technology to prevent intoxicated drivers ...

Tesla to lose $7,500 federal tax credit for some Model 3 vehicles

AUSTIN, Texas: On its website this week, Tesla said that based on new guidance under the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act, ...

FTC urged by lawmakers to block Kroger-Albertsons deal

WASHINGTON D.C.: In a letter sent this week, six U.S. lawmakers urged the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to block the ...

Inflation easing 'meaningfully', believes US Treasury Secretary

WASHINGTON D.C.: This week, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said inflation is easing "meaningfully." With related expectations under control, it should ...

FDA gets petition from US advocacy group on stronger warnings on Botox

WASHINGTON D.C.: This week, consumer advocacy group Public Citizen filed a petition with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) ...

Movie Review

Solo: A Star Wars Story