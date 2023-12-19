Tue, 19 Dec 2023

News RELEASES

International

Thousands of children in Gaza losing lives and limbs

The ferocity of the ongoing military onslaught in Gaza has been shocking and surprising. The tiny enclave where one in ...

US Marine killed, 14 hurt in accident at army base in California

SAN DIEGO, California: This week, the U.S. military said that a vehicle rollover accident at Camp Pendleton in California killed ...

Ex-Samsung Electronics official faces arrest warrant in South Korea

SEOUL, South Korea: South Korea's prosecution office is pursuing an arrest warrant for an unnamed former Samsung Electronics official accused ...

US Supreme Court to decide access to abortion pill in significant case

WASHINGTON D.C.: Setting up another major ruling on reproductive rights set to come in a presidential election year, on Wednesday, ...

US traffic deaths fall 4.5% after rising during COVID-19 pandemic

WASHINGTON D.C.: During a U.S. House of Representatives hearing this week, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) confirmed that ...

CNN reporter allowed access to Gazan hospital

GAZA, Palestine - CNN Chief International Correspondent Clarissa Ward was granted approval to visit a field hospital established by the ...

Business

High-end fashion retailers worry about slow Christmas shopping season

WILMINGTON, Delaware: High-end fashion retailers launching early holiday shopping season discounts raised concerns that a slow Christmas shopping season could ...

Almost all Tesla vehicles recalled in US for Autopilot system concerns

AUSTIN, Texas: After the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) highlighted safety concerns, Tesla decided to recall more than two ...

Despite scrutiny, driverless vehicles function on limited US routes

MOUNTAIN VIEW, California: Despite renewed doubts after an October accident involving a General Motors Cruise car, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based Aurora and ...

Cuban gasoline even cheaper for those who have dollars

HAVANA, Cuba: As the local peso currency continues its decline against the U.S. currency, Cuban gasoline, already one of the ...

US regulators to tell carmakers to adopt anti-drunk driving technology

WASHINGTON D.C.: This week, U.S. auto safety regulators said they would make carmakers adopt new technology to prevent intoxicated drivers ...

Tesla to lose $7,500 federal tax credit for some Model 3 vehicles

AUSTIN, Texas: On its website this week, Tesla said that based on new guidance under the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act, ...

Movie Review

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn