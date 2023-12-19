The Chinese Foreign Ministry on Monday said dialogues and consultations are the fundamental way to resolve the Korean Peninsula issue.

Wang Wenbin, a spokesperson for the ministry, made the remarks in response to a query on the Democratic People's Republic of Korea's (DPRK) recent missile launch, at a regular press briefing.

The Korean Peninsula issue is complex, Wang said, adding that the development of the situation have proved that attempting to solve the issue through military deterrence and pressure will not work.

"It will only be counterproductive, and further exacerbate tensions," he said.

The spokesperson called for taking practical actions to promote the political settlement of the issue to safeguard peace and stability on the Peninsula.

(Cover: A TV screen shows a file image of the DPRK's missile launch during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, Republic of Korea, December 18, 2023. /CFP)

Source: CGTN