Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (R) shakes hands with Deputy Foreign Minister of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea Pak Myong Ho in Beijing, China, December 18, 2023. /Chinese Foreign Ministry

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday met with Deputy Foreign Minister of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) Pak Myong Ho in Beijing, with the two sides vowing to promote the continuous development of bilateral relations.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, told Pak, who came to China for diplomatic consultations, that China always sees ties with the DPRK from strategic and long-term perspective.

China is willing to work with the DPRK to strengthen communication and coordination and deepen exchanges and cooperation in various fields, he added.

Wang urged efforts to organize a series of commemorative activities to mark the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries next year and called on the two sides to push forward the continuous and steady development of China-DPRK friendly and cooperative relations.

The China-DPRK friendship, which was established and nurtured by the elder generations of leaders of both Parties and both countries, is a valuable asset shared by both sides, Wang said, adding that this traditional friendship is being carried forward in the new era.

In the face of the turbulent international situation, China and the DPRK have always stood firm in supporting and trusting each other, highlighting the strategic significance of China-DPRK friendship and cooperation, he added.

Pak stressed that continuously deepening and developing DPRK-China relations is the the unswerving position of the ruling party and the government of the DPRK.

The DPRK is willing to work with the Chinese side to take the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations as an opportunity to consolidate the brotherly friendship and push forward the bilateral relations, he said.

Pak noted that the DPRK will continue to strengthen multilateral cooperation with the Chinese side to safeguard common interests and maintain regional peace and stability.

The two sides also exchanged views on issues of common concern.

Source: CGTN