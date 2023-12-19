Tue, 19 Dec 2023

International

Meta, TikTok removed more content after requests from Malaysia in 2023

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia: In response to a rise in government requests to remove content, data from Facebook owner Meta and ...

Thousands of children in Gaza losing lives and limbs

The ferocity of the ongoing military onslaught in Gaza has been shocking and surprising. The tiny enclave where one in ...

US Marine killed, 14 hurt in accident at army base in California

SAN DIEGO, California: This week, the U.S. military said that a vehicle rollover accident at Camp Pendleton in California killed ...

Ex-Samsung Electronics official faces arrest warrant in South Korea

SEOUL, South Korea: South Korea's prosecution office is pursuing an arrest warrant for an unnamed former Samsung Electronics official accused ...

US Supreme Court to decide access to abortion pill in significant case

WASHINGTON D.C.: Setting up another major ruling on reproductive rights set to come in a presidential election year, on Wednesday, ...

US traffic deaths fall 4.5% after rising during COVID-19 pandemic

WASHINGTON D.C.: During a U.S. House of Representatives hearing this week, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) confirmed that ...

Business

MoU on cross-border investment signed by Shenzhen, Abu Dhabi Exchanges

SHENZHEN, China: In the latest cooperation effort between institutions in countries aiming to reduce their economic reliance on the West, ...

2023 a boom year for commercial radio in Australia

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Australian commercial radio has experienced a remarkable year, culminating in a historic surge in audience numbers, ...

China, Vietnam pledge to enhance security cooperation

HANOI, Vietnam: China and Vietnam have pledged to enhance their security cooperation as they work towards building a "shared future" ...

U.S. equity markets consolidate despite rise in Treasury yields

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks consolidated Monday amidst a bounce in Treasury yields and cautious optimism ahead of ...

High-end fashion retailers worry about slow Christmas shopping season

WILMINGTON, Delaware: High-end fashion retailers launching early holiday shopping season discounts raised concerns that a slow Christmas shopping season could ...

Almost all Tesla vehicles recalled in US for Autopilot system concerns

AUSTIN, Texas: After the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) highlighted safety concerns, Tesla decided to recall more than two ...

