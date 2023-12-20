Wed, 20 Dec 2023

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
43
Fair in Statesville

International

Section
New York Time poll shows Biden losing votes over Gaza

Nearly three quarters of young voters aged 18 to 29, traditionally a heavily Democratic demographic, disapprove of the way President ...

National Guard ordered to Mexican border by Arizona governor

PHOENIX, Arizona: On December 15, Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs stressed that the U.S. federal government's recent decision to close a ...

Montana grand jury indicts two men for allegedly killing bald eagles

HELENA, Montana: A Montana grand jury indicted two men for allegedly hunting and killing bald eagles and selling feathers and ...

Meta, TikTok removed more content after requests from Malaysia in 2023

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia: In response to a rise in government requests to remove content, data from Facebook owner Meta and ...

Thousands of children in Gaza losing lives and limbs

The ferocity of the ongoing military onslaught in Gaza has been shocking and surprising. The tiny enclave where one in ...

US Marine killed, 14 hurt in accident at army base in California

SAN DIEGO, California: This week, the U.S. military said that a vehicle rollover accident at Camp Pendleton in California killed ...

Business

Section
After robotaxi incident safety probe 9 GM Cruise executives fired

DETROIT, Michigan: Amid an ongoing safety investigation, Reuters reported this week that General Motors' (GM) robotaxi unit, Cruise, dismissed nine ...

MoU on cross-border investment signed by Shenzhen, Abu Dhabi Exchanges

SHENZHEN, China: In the latest cooperation effort between institutions in countries aiming to reduce their economic reliance on the West, ...

2023 a boom year for commercial radio in Australia

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Australian commercial radio has experienced a remarkable year, culminating in a historic surge in audience numbers, ...

China, Vietnam pledge to enhance security cooperation

HANOI, Vietnam: China and Vietnam have pledged to enhance their security cooperation as they work towards building a "shared future" ...

U.S. equity markets consolidate despite rise in Treasury yields

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks consolidated Monday amidst a bounce in Treasury yields and cautious optimism ahead of ...

High-end fashion retailers worry about slow Christmas shopping season

WILMINGTON, Delaware: High-end fashion retailers launching early holiday shopping season discounts raised concerns that a slow Christmas shopping season could ...

Movie Review

The 15:17 to Paris
15:17 to Paris