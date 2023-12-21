Get a daily dose of North Korea Times news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.More Information
BEIJING, China: In a harrowing incident, two subway trains collided amidst heavy snowfall in Beijing, leading to 515 individuals being ...
ATLANTA, Georgia: The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) warned Georgia about its plan to be the first U.S. state to ...
SALEM, Oregon: Police said that on December 16, a small plane crashed into power lines in Oregon, killing all three ...
ROME, Italy: In a meeting in Rome held over the weekend, the leaders of Italy, the United Kingdom (UK) and ...
Nearly three quarters of young voters aged 18 to 29, traditionally a heavily Democratic demographic, disapprove of the way President ...
PHOENIX, Arizona: On December 15, Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs stressed that the U.S. federal government's recent decision to close a ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: Due to potential salmonella contamination, on December 15, PepsiCo's Quaker Oats recalled several granola products, including granola bars ...
NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks tumbled on Wednesday after a 10-day run by the Dow Jones which saw ...
SACRAMENTO, California: On December 14, the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) granted a five-year extension to the state's only nuclear ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: The latest report on foreign agricultural landholdings by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (U.S.D.A.) released on December 15 ...
NEW YORK: On December 15, Bloomberg reported that more Chinese government agencies and state-backed companies are barring their staff from ...
NEW YORK, New York - Wall Street continued higher Tuesday as investors showed no sign of any impending gloom on ...