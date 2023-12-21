Thu, 21 Dec 2023

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
32
Fair in Statesville

International

Section
Over 100 injured as 2 trains collide after heavy snowfall in Beijing

BEIJING, China: In a harrowing incident, two subway trains collided amidst heavy snowfall in Beijing, leading to 515 individuals being ...

DEA blocks Georgia's plan to allow pharmacies sell medical marijuana

ATLANTA, Georgia: The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) warned Georgia about its plan to be the first U.S. state to ...

3 killed as small plane crashes in Oregon

SALEM, Oregon: Police said that on December 16, a small plane crashed into power lines in Oregon, killing all three ...

Italy, UK, Albania pledge to combat human trafficking, migration

ROME, Italy: In a meeting in Rome held over the weekend, the leaders of Italy, the United Kingdom (UK) and ...

New York Time poll shows Biden losing votes over Gaza

Nearly three quarters of young voters aged 18 to 29, traditionally a heavily Democratic demographic, disapprove of the way President ...

National Guard ordered to Mexican border by Arizona governor

PHOENIX, Arizona: On December 15, Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs stressed that the U.S. federal government's recent decision to close a ...

Business

Section
Salmonella taint compels Quaker Oats to recall granola products

WASHINGTON D.C.: Due to potential salmonella contamination, on December 15, PepsiCo's Quaker Oats recalled several granola products, including granola bars ...

U.S. stocks in sharp sell-off Wednesday, Nasdaq loses 225 points

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks tumbled on Wednesday after a 10-day run by the Dow Jones which saw ...

5-year extension for California's only nuclear plant

SACRAMENTO, California: On December 14, the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) granted a five-year extension to the state's only nuclear ...

Over 8% rise in area of foreign-owned US farmland in 2022, says USDA

WASHINGTON D.C.: The latest report on foreign agricultural landholdings by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (U.S.D.A.) released on December 15 ...

Apple's iPhone faces ban by Chinese government agencies, companies

NEW YORK: On December 15, Bloomberg reported that more Chinese government agencies and state-backed companies are barring their staff from ...

Wall Street rally continues with no end in sight

NEW YORK, New York - Wall Street continued higher Tuesday as investors showed no sign of any impending gloom on ...

Movie Review

Captain Marvel