Sun, 23 Mar 2025

International

Regulatory hurdles may leave US behind China in autonomous tech
Trump urged to speed up self-driving car regulations

WASHINGTON, D.C.: Industry leaders are pushing the Trump administration to clear regulatory obstacles slowing the rollout of self-driving...

Israeli forces accused of deadly cruelty against Gazan hospital patients
HRW says Israel committed war crimes while occupying Gazan hospitals

NEW YORK, New York – Israeli military forces caused deaths and unnecessary suffering of Palestinian patients while occupying hospitals...

EU to cut steel import quotas by 15% to counter US tariff fallout
EU proposes cutting steel imports by 15 percent as Trump tariffs bite

BRUSSELS, Belgium: The European Union is set to tighten steel import quotas starting in April, reducing inflows by 15 percent to prevent...

US threatens to cut transit funds over NYC subway safety issues
US threatens to withhold transit funds over New York subway crime

WASHINGTON, D.C.: U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has warned that New York's Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) could...

US seeks global support to block China’s access to American chips
Commerce chief seeks industry help to stop China from getting US chips

WASHINGTON, D.C.: Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said the Trump administration is asking companies and foreign governments to help...

Many dead after Israeli air strike on Gazan funeral
Israel Air Force pilots bomb funeral in Gaza, 15 dead

Israel Air Force pilots have bombed a funeral in northern Gaza, killing more than a dozen mourners. Family and friends of Dr Wasim...

Business

Data center safety system nearly sparked US power crisis
Big Tech's data center boom poses new risk to US grid operators

BOSTON, Massachusetts: A routine safety mechanism at data centers nearly triggered a regional power crisis last summer, highlighting...

Air France unveils luxury first-class suite to lure elite travelers
Air France renews first-class suites in battle for high-rollers

PARIS, France: Air France is making a bold bet on luxury travel with the launch of an upgraded first-class suite, aiming to attract...

US homebuilding, manufacturing jump in February, but tariff costs loom
US homebuilding, manufacturing surge; tariffs cast pall over recovery

WASHINGTON, D.C.: U.S. home construction and manufacturing activity surged in February, but rising costs from tariffs and economic...

U.S. stock markets end marginally higher at week's-end
Soft day on Wall Street Friday, Dow Jones edges up 32 points

NEW YORK, New York - Uncertainty continues to plague investors on Wall Street with Friday's trading being volatile and weak. The major...

US factory output rises in February, led by auto rebound
US manufacturing output accelerates in February

WASHINGTON, D.C.: U.S. factories ramped up production in February, with a sharp rebound in motor vehicle output helping to drive manufacturing...

Israeli government asks Musk to submit tender on vehicle-provisioning
Israel invites Tesla to bid on supplying government vehicles

Elon Musk's Teslas' are in the running to take over the transport of Israel's government officials. Musk's company, Tesla Inc., has...

Movie Review

Joe [Blu-Ray]