Sun, 16 Mar 2025

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
null in null

International

Section
Dozens dead as U.S. launches large scale offensive in Yemen
U.S. comes to aid of Israel with deadly air strikes on Yemen

WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. President Donald Trump has joined Israel's war on Yemen's Houthis, days after the group said it would resume...

SPHEREx telescope to create a three-dimensional map of the cosmos
NASA SPHEREx telescope is launched to study universe's origins

LOMPOC, California: NASA launched a new telescope into space this week to study the origins of the universe and search for hidden water...

Texas, New Mexico report 28 new measles cases in five days
Measles cases in Texas, New Mexico rise to 256

AUSTIN/SANTA FE: Texas/New Mexico have reported 28 new measles cases in the past five days, bringing the total to 256 since the outbreak...

NTSB urges FAA to restrict helicopters near Reagan National Airport
US agency to restrict helicopters over Reagan airport after collision

WASHINGTON, D.C.: U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced that helicopters will be permanently banned from flying near Washington...

Virginia governor warns US must fast-track fusion or fall behind China
U.S. to fall behind China, Virginia governor warns

NEW YORK CITY, New York: The U.S. must accelerate its efforts to develop fusion energy or risk losing its edge to China, Virginia Governor...

China now dominates shipbuilding; US faces security risks
China's shipbuilding dominance poses security risk for US

WASHINGTON, D.C.: In the past 20 years, China has become the world's top shipbuilder, producing more than half of all commercial ships....

Business

Section
Jaguar Land Rover opts out of EV production at Tata’s India plant
JLR shelves plan to build EVs at Tata's India plant

NEW DELHI, India: Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has decided against manufacturing electric vehicles at Tata Motors' upcoming $1 billion factory...

Virgin Group aims to raise $900M for cross-channel rail venture
Virgin Group to raise $900 million for rail service bid, company says

LONDON, U.K.: Virgin Group is seeking to raise $900 million to fund its plan to launch cross-channel rail services, positioning itself...

Boeing's February deliveries surge to 44, up from 27 last year
Boeing deliveries rise 63% in February from one year earlier

SEATTLE, Washington: Boeing saw a significant increase in aircraft deliveries in February, reporting 44 planes delivered compared to...

Southwest ends free checked bags, introduces new fees
At Southwest Airlines, checked bags will no longer fly for free

DALLAS, Texas: Southwest Airlines will start charging passengers for checked bags, ending a long-standing policy that set it apart...

U.S. stocks rally hard despite drop in consumer sentiment
Dow Jones jumps 675 points as Wall Street rebounds

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks rallied hard on Friday, boosted by strong rises around the world. Investors shrugged off a decline...

Maserati cancels electric MC20 plans over low demand
Stellantis' Maserati brand cancels plans for electric sports car

MILAN, Italy: Maserati has scrapped plans for an electric version of its MC20 sports car, citing low expected demand for the high-performance...

Movie Review

Movie Review
Women Talking