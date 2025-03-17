SEOUL -- The top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) on Wednesday instructed the country's armed forces to ramp up actual-war drills and war preparations in a visit to a major operational training base in the western area of the Korean People's Army, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported Thursday.

During the visit to inspect training facilities and guide actual maneuvers, Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea and president of the State Affairs of the DPRK, called on the military units to intensify practical actual-war drills to ensure victory in a war, the KCNA report said. (DPRK-Kim Jong Un)

- - - -

SANAA -- At least two sailors were killed, three others wounded, and three more missing on Wednesday in a Houthi missile strike on a commercial ship claimed to be U.S.-owned while it was crossing the Gulf of Aden.

Sources at the Yemen Coast Guard in the southern port city of Aden, the temporary capital of the internationally recognized Yemeni government, told Xinhua that the "U.S.-owned" cargo vessel True Confidence was hit by several anti-ship ballistic missiles 50 nautical miles southwest of Aden port. (Yemen-Fatal Shipwreck-Houthi Strikes)

- - - -

WASHINGTON -- Congressman Dean Phillips of the U.S. state of Minnesota on Wednesday announced that he is dropping out of the Democratic presidential primary, after making no progress in establishing himself as an alternative to President Joe Biden.

Phillips' decision came after Super Tuesday, when Biden and former President Donald Trump swept to victory in their respective party's presidential primaries in over a dozen states. (US-Democratic Primary-Phillips)

- - - -

ABUJA -- At least five gunmen were killed Tuesday following a gunfight between Nigerian troops and a group of gunmen in the country's southeastern state of Imo, the army said Wednesday.

Onyema Nwachukwu, a spokesman for the army, said in a statement that the troops raided the camp of the outlawed Eastern Security Network in the Oguta local government area of the state Tuesday, intending to dislodge the gunmen. (Nigeria-Counterterrorism-Imo Raid)