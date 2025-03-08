Sat, 08 Mar 2025

International

US tariffs threaten Italy’s farm exports, from Prosecco to Parma ham
ROME, Italy: Italy's agricultural sector is bracing for a major hit as U.S. tariffs threaten exports of iconic products like Prosecco...

Trump vows to cut college funds over "illegal protests"
WASHINGTON, D.C.: Former U.S. President Donald Trump says he wants to cut federal funding for colleges that allow what he calls illegal...

Canadians seething over Trump's policies, jibes
CNN - In a recent interview with CNN's Christiane Amanpour, Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly expressed strong opposition to President...

FedEx Boeing 767 makes emergency landing after bird strike in Newark
NEWARK, New Jersey: Over the weekend, a FedEx Boeing 767 cargo plane hit a bird while taking off from Newark Airport. One of its...

Pentagon requires weekly accomplishment reports after Musk’s demand
WASHINGTON, D.C.: The Pentagon told its civilian employees that they must provide a list of five bullet points detailing their accomplishments...

Australian warship rescues Lithuanian adventurer in Coral Sea
MELBOURNE, Australia: An Australian warship rescued Lithuanian adventurer Aurimas Mockus this week after he became stranded in the...

Business

Reynolds Wrap faces lawsuit over false 'Made in USA' claim.
NEW YORK CITY, New York: The company that makes Reynolds Wrap aluminum foil is facing a lawsuit for allegedly misleading consumers...

Piaggio hits record profit margins in 2024 despite economic challenges
PONTEDERA, Italy: Italy's Piaggio, the maker of the iconic Vespa scooter, reported record-high core profit margins for 2024 despite...

Wall Street climbs wall of worry over trade tariffs
NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks fell sharply at the open and stayed in the red for much of the day Friday, however as the day wore...

Euro jumps to highest level since 2009 as U.S. dollar sinks
NEW YORK, New York - The U.S. dollar continued to come under pressure Friday with President Donald Trump's flip flops on trade tariffs,...

Nordstrom beats holiday sales forecasts, CFO departs for Starbucks
SEATTLE, Washington: Nordstrom delivered stronger-than-expected holiday-quarter sales and announced a leadership shakeup, with Chief...

Prada keeps acquisition options open, CEO Andrea Guerra says
MILAN, Italy: Prada CEO Andrea Guerra suggested this week that the Italian luxury brand is keeping its options open regarding potential...

The Elephant Man [Blu-Ray]