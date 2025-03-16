Get a daily dose of North Korea Times news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.More Information
LOMPOC, California: NASA launched a new telescope into space this week to study the origins of the universe and search for hidden water...
AUSTIN/SANTA FE: Texas/New Mexico have reported 28 new measles cases in the past five days, bringing the total to 256 since the outbreak...
WASHINGTON, D.C.: U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced that helicopters will be permanently banned from flying near Washington...
NEW YORK CITY, New York: The U.S. must accelerate its efforts to develop fusion energy or risk losing its edge to China, Virginia Governor...
WASHINGTON, D.C.: In the past 20 years, China has become the world's top shipbuilder, producing more than half of all commercial ships....
ALBANY, New York: New York fired over 2,000 prison guards this week for not returning to work after a weeks-long strike that disrupted...
NEW DELHI, India: Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has decided against manufacturing electric vehicles at Tata Motors' upcoming $1 billion factory...
LONDON, U.K.: Virgin Group is seeking to raise $900 million to fund its plan to launch cross-channel rail services, positioning itself...
SEATTLE, Washington: Boeing saw a significant increase in aircraft deliveries in February, reporting 44 planes delivered compared to...
DALLAS, Texas: Southwest Airlines will start charging passengers for checked bags, ending a long-standing policy that set it apart...
NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks rallied hard on Friday, boosted by strong rises around the world. Investors shrugged off a decline...
MILAN, Italy: Maserati has scrapped plans for an electric version of its MC20 sports car, citing low expected demand for the high-performance...