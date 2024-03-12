Get a daily dose of North Korea Times news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
OMAHA BEACH, France: Eighty-one years after the D-Day landings, a small group of World War II veterans has returned to the beaches...
BEIJING, China: The public security bureau in Guangzhou, a city in China, has announced a secret reward for more than 20 people it...
THE HAGUE - The International Criminal Court (ICC) has strongly condemned the United States for imposing sanctions on four of its judges,...
LOS ANGELES, California: As obesity rates among American teenagers climb to historic levels, more families and doctors are cautiously...
BERLIN, Germany: Germany has taken its first significant fiscal step to jumpstart its slowing economy. This week, the cabinet approved...
ISLAMABAD, Pakistan: Pakistan's army said on June 4 that its security forces raided a militant hideout and killed 14 insurgents during...
CHICAGO, Illinois: McDonald's is bringing back its much-loved Snack Wrap in the U.S. starting July 10. The wrap, which includes chicken,...
GOODLETTSVILLE, Tennessee: Dollar General reported record sales of US$10.44 billion for the latest quarter and raised its full-year...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vermont: Beta Technologies has become the first U.S. company to land an all-electric aircraft at an airport in the...
WASHINGTON, D.C. Forget bucket lists; this summer, it's all about budget lists. Amid economic uncertainty and a weaker dollar, Americans...
MENLO PARK, California: As artificial intelligence demands explode, Big Tech is turning to an old source for new power: nuclear energy....
NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks rose appreciably Friday following the release of a strong jobs report which sent the U.S. dollar higher,...