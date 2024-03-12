Watch latest videos

International

Section
WWII heroes visit Normandy, say freedom still worth fighting for
D-day veterans return to Normandy 81 years later to honor freedom

OMAHA BEACH, France: Eighty-one years after the D-Day landings, a small group of World War II veterans has returned to the beaches...

China offers secret bounty for suspected Taiwan-linked hackers
China issues bounty for hackers it says are linked to Taiwan

BEIJING, China: The public security bureau in Guangzhou, a city in China, has announced a secret reward for more than 20 people it...

European Union jumps to defence of International Criminal Court
Rubio vows to stand by Israel following ICC sanctions, UN Security Council veto

THE HAGUE - The International Criminal Court (ICC) has strongly condemned the United States for imposing sanctions on four of its judges,...

More US teens turning to Wegovy as obesity rates climb
Wegovy use among US teens rises 50 percent amid obesity surge

LOS ANGELES, California: As obesity rates among American teenagers climb to historic levels, more families and doctors are cautiously...

German cabinet backs major tax relief plan for 2025–2029
Germany approves 46 billion euros in tax cuts to boost investment

BERLIN, Germany: Germany has taken its first significant fiscal step to jumpstart its slowing economy. This week, the cabinet approved...

Security forces clash with insurgents in North Waziristan
Pakistan army kills 14 militants in northwest Waziristan raid

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan: Pakistan's army said on June 4 that its security forces raided a militant hideout and killed 14 insurgents during...

Business

Section
McDonald’s Snack Wrap returns to US after 9-year hiatus
McDonald's brings back Snack Wrap to US 9 years later

CHICAGO, Illinois: McDonald's is bringing back its much-loved Snack Wrap in the U.S. starting July 10. The wrap, which includes chicken,...

Dollar General raises full-year profit and sales forecast
Dollar General reports record $10.44 billion in quarterly sales

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tennessee: Dollar General reported record sales of US$10.44 billion for the latest quarter and raised its full-year...

Electric aircraft lands at JFK as Beta hits major milestone
Beta lands first all-electric aircraft at JFK in regional first

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vermont: Beta Technologies has become the first U.S. company to land an all-electric aircraft at an airport in the...

Summer travel slows as Americans hunt for last-minute bargains
Cautious Americans delay summer travel, await better deals

WASHINGTON, D.C. Forget bucket lists; this summer, it's all about budget lists. Amid economic uncertainty and a weaker dollar, Americans...

Meta joins tech shift to nuclear power for AI and data centers
Meta taps nuclear power to fuel its growing AI infrastructure

MENLO PARK, California: As artificial intelligence demands explode, Big Tech is turning to an old source for new power: nuclear energy....

Strong economic data drives U.S. stocks higher
Dow Jones jumps 443 points on strong jobs report

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks rose appreciably Friday following the release of a strong jobs report which sent the U.S. dollar higher,...

Movie Review

Movie Review
Eve&#039;s Bayou (4K UHD) [Blu-Ray]