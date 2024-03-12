Without US money the conflict between Moscow and Kiev would end, the Hungarian PM has said

Donald Trump has promised to cut US funding for Ukraine if he wins the presidential election in November, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has claimed.

The two politicians, who have long been on good terms, met at the former president's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida on Friday.

Orban revealed details of the discussion in an interview with the Hungarian M1 broadcaster on Sunday, saying that "Donald Trump will not give a penny to the Ukraine-Russia war" if he returns to the White House.

"If the US will not provide the money, Europeans on their own will not be able to finance this war, and then the war will end," he explained.

Trump was "the first [US] president in a long time without a war. We know from his presidency that he is a man of peace, and he does not hide his opinion even now, he has clearly stated that his goal is to bring peace to the Russian-Ukrainian war," Orban said.

The prime minister also stressed that the Hungarian government wants "nothing more than peace and a ceasefire, and an end to this war that is slowly stretching towards an end."

Although Trump is not back in office yet, his party is already preventing the Democrats from allocating more money to the conflict, Orban stated, referring to continued resistance by some Republicans to the Biden administration's effort to push through another $60 billion in military aid for Kiev.

Last week, Trump became the presumptive Republican nominee for the November 5 vote when his last remaining rival, Nikki Haley, suspended her campaign after losing primaries to him in 14 out of 15 states.

Orban said previously that the goal of his visit to Florida was "to say frankly" that Trump's second presidency "will be better for the whole world."

US President Joe Biden, who was asked to comment on the meeting at Mar-a-Lago during an interview with MSNBC on Saturday, claimed that Orban "doesn't believe in democracy."

Trump "spent the time at his resort with Orban, he talks about his great respect for the president of North Korea [supreme leader Kim Jong-un], I mean, he praises [Russian President Vladimir] Putin. He's in a different world," Biden said.

(RT.com)