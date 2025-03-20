Thu, 20 Mar 2025

International

United Nations building in Gaza destroyed, 1 dead, 5 injured
As Israeli tanks rolled into Gaza on Wednesday heralding a new ground invasion, a UN building was destroyed in a bombing, killing one...

Massive job cuts at Johns Hopkins as US administration pulls funding
WASHINGTON, D.C.: Johns Hopkins University announced this week that it will cut over 2,000 jobs in the U.S. and other countries. This...

US to revoke more student visas after Columbia arrest
LA MALBAIE, Canada: The United States will likely revoke visas of more students in the coming days, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio...

US cuts VOA funding, puts 1,300 staff on leave
WASHINGTON, D.C.: The U.S. government has placed more than 1,300 Voice of America (VOA) employees on leave and slashed funding for...

Boeing under fire as US officials demand stricter oversight
WASHINGTON, D.C./SEATTLE: Boeing is facing mounting scrutiny after a series of safety lapses and manufacturing issues, with U.S. Transportation...

Bird flu vaccines could curb outbreaks, but export fears stall plans
OMAHA, Nebraska: Vaccines could help stop bird flu and prevent the mass killing of chickens, which has driven egg prices up to nearly...

Business

Wall Street rallies on Federal Resrve decision
NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks rose Wednesday despite the U.S. Federal Reserve signalling a potential slowdown in the U.S. economy,...

Trump repeals $17.75 minimum wage rule for federal contractors
WASHINGTON, D.C.: President Donald Trump has reversed a Biden-era executive order requiring businesses with federal contracts to pay...

UBS CEO Ermotti to earn $17 million in 2024, report says
FRANKFURT, Germany: UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti will receive a pay package of just over 15 million Swiss francs (US$17 million) for 2024,...

France calls for talks as EU bourbon tariffs backfire
PARIS, France: French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou acknowledged over the weekend that the European Union may have miscalculated by...

U.S. stock markets slide, Dow Jones drops 260 points
NEW YORK, New York - Sellers took charge again on Wall Street Tuesday as the brief rebound that took place on Monday petered out. Stocks...

Expansion of Montana coal mine approved by US
WASHINGTON, D.C.: The Trump administration has approved a plan to expand a coal mine in Montana and keep it running for 16 more years,...

