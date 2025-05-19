Get a daily dose of North Korea Times news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
DETROIT, Michigan: The FBI has arrested a 19-year-old man from Michigan, Ammar Abdulmajid-Mohamed Said, for allegedly planning a mass...
WASHINGTON, D.C.: Parts of the U.S. and Canada may not have enough electricity this summer if hot weather causes more people to use...
DOHA, Qatar: President Donald Trump has floated the idea of a new twin-engine warplane, potentially called the F-55, along with a significant...
WASHINGTON, DC - A coalition of 29 U.S. senators, spanning both parties, introduced a resolution on Thursday calling on the Trump administration...
For decades, the US Agency for International Development (USAID) has been vital in combating HIV across the Asia–Pacific region, where...
MIAMI, Florida: Ken Griffin, the CEO of Citadel and a billionaire investor announced this week he would loan his rare first-edition...
TOKYO, Japan: Japan's economy contracted for the first time in a year, shrinking at a faster pace than expected in the first quarter...
CORAOPOLIS, Pennsylvania: Dick's Sporting Goods is set to acquire Foot Locker in a US$2.4 billion deal, marking the second major footwear...
BENTONVILLE, Arkansas: Walmart shoppers are bracing for price hikes as the world's largest retailer prepares to pass on the impact...
CHICAGO, Illinois: U.S. cattle farmers have either started rebuilding their herds or are close to it, according to Tyson Foods CEO...
WASHINGTON, D.C.: Smartphone shipments to the United States jumped 30 percent in March as manufacturers including Apple, Samsung, and...