19-year-old charged in planned mass shooting at US Military Base
FBI arrests Michigan teen in alleged ISIS-inspired attack plot

DETROIT, Michigan: The FBI has arrested a 19-year-old man from Michigan, Ammar Abdulmajid-Mohamed Said, for allegedly planning a mass...

Summer could strain power supply in US, Canada, grid operator warns
Middle swath of North America at risk of power shortfalls this summer

WASHINGTON, D.C.: Parts of the U.S. and Canada may not have enough electricity this summer if hot weather causes more people to use...

Trump teaser on new F-55 warplane and upgraded F-22 Super
Trump floats possible new F-55 warplane and F-22 upgrade

DOHA, Qatar: President Donald Trump has floated the idea of a new twin-engine warplane, potentially called the F-55, along with a significant...

Bipartisan Group of U.S. Senators Urges Trump Administration to Press for End to Gaza Blockade
U.S. Senators Call for End to Gaza Blockade

WASHINGTON, DC - A coalition of 29 U.S. senators, spanning both parties, introduced a resolution on Thursday calling on the Trump administration...

Myanmar's civilian population reeling under end to USAID
Myanmar plagued by civil war, earthquake, loss of USAID

For decades, the US Agency for International Development (USAID) has been vital in combating HIV across the Asia–Pacific region, where...

Citadel CEO to loan rare US documents for public exhibit
Citadel CEO honors Constitution ahead of America's 250th anniversary

MIAMI, Florida: Ken Griffin, the CEO of Citadel and a billionaire investor announced this week he would loan his rare first-edition...

Japan’s economy shrinks, first contraction in a year
Japan's economy shrinks more than expected as US tariff hit looms

TOKYO, Japan: Japan's economy contracted for the first time in a year, shrinking at a faster pace than expected in the first quarter...

Amid retail slowdown, Dick’s Sporting to acquire Foot Locker
Dick's Sporting to buy Foot Locker for $2.4 billion

CORAOPOLIS, Pennsylvania: Dick's Sporting Goods is set to acquire Foot Locker in a US$2.4 billion deal, marking the second major footwear...

Walmart warns shoppers of price hikes amid rising tariffs
Walmart shoppers to face price hikes as Trump tariffs hit

BENTONVILLE, Arkansas: Walmart shoppers are bracing for price hikes as the world's largest retailer prepares to pass on the impact...

Tyson CEO says cattle supply recovery underway
US ranchers begin rebuilding herd after 74-year low

CHICAGO, Illinois: U.S. cattle farmers have either started rebuilding their herds or are close to it, according to Tyson Foods CEO...

Tariff threat pushed US smartphone shipments up by 30% in March
US smartphone shipments rose 30% in March due to tariff concerns

WASHINGTON, D.C.: Smartphone shipments to the United States jumped 30 percent in March as manufacturers including Apple, Samsung, and...

Fatal Attraction [Blu-Ray]