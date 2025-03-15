Sat, 15 Mar 2025

NTSB urges FAA to restrict helicopters near Reagan National Airport
WASHINGTON, D.C.: U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced that helicopters will be permanently banned from flying near Washington...

Virginia governor warns US must fast-track fusion or fall behind China
NEW YORK CITY, New York: The U.S. must accelerate its efforts to develop fusion energy or risk losing its edge to China, Virginia Governor...

China now dominates shipbuilding; US faces security risks
WASHINGTON, D.C.: In the past 20 years, China has become the world's top shipbuilder, producing more than half of all commercial ships....

New York fires 2,000 prison guards after wildcat strike
ALBANY, New York: New York fired over 2,000 prison guards this week for not returning to work after a weeks-long strike that disrupted...

China hits Canadian agriculture with tariffs in trade retaliation
BEIJING, China: China has announced new tariffs on Canadian agricultural and food products in retaliation for Canada's recent duties...

One dead, three injured as RV flips in Texas storm
ENNIS, Texas: A man died, and three of his family members were injured when their RV flipped several times during a strong storm at...

Boeing's February deliveries surge to 44, up from 27 last year
SEATTLE, Washington: Boeing saw a significant increase in aircraft deliveries in February, reporting 44 planes delivered compared to...

Southwest ends free checked bags, introduces new fees
DALLAS, Texas: Southwest Airlines will start charging passengers for checked bags, ending a long-standing policy that set it apart...

U.S. stocks rally hard despite drop in consumer sentiment
NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks rallied hard on Friday, boosted by strong rises around the world. Investors shrugged off a decline...

Maserati cancels electric MC20 plans over low demand
MILAN, Italy: Maserati has scrapped plans for an electric version of its MC20 sports car, citing low expected demand for the high-performance...

Volkswagen to slash 1,600 jobs at Cariad by year-end
BERLIN, Germany: Volkswagen is set to cut 1,600 jobs at its Cariad software division by the end of the year, affecting nearly 30 percent...

Travel to and from Israel to be boosted by terminal reopening
The principal terminal, Terminal 1, at Israel's largest airport will reopen at the end of this month, having largely been closed since...

