ANSEONG, South Korea: A tragic accident at a highway construction site in Anseong, South Korea, claimed the lives of at least four...
TAIPEI, Taiwan: Taiwanese authorities are probing a Chinese-crewed cargo ship suspected of damaging an undersea communications cable...
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah: Utah may become the first state to ban fluoride in public water under a new bill that prevents cities from deciding...
MEXICO CITY, Mexico: Three American women were found dead over the weekend at a beach resort in Belize, police said. Officials are...
BANGKOK, Thailand: Chinese authorities said they started live-fire military exercises in the Gulf of Tonkin this week, just days after...
ABOARD THE CHARLES DE GAULLE, Philippines: France's nuclear-powered aircraft carrier and its warships arrived in the Philippines over...
HONG KONG: Hong Kong is set to cut 10,000 civil service jobs and freeze public sector salaries as part of a cost-cutting initiative...
BEIJING, China: Alibaba has made its video- and image-generating AI model, Wan 2.1, publicly available, marking a significant step...
BERLIN, Germany: Consumer sentiment in Germany has taken an unexpected turn for the worse heading into March despite forecasts predicting...
CAPE TOWN, South Africa: An international summit on global poverty faced setbacks this week as key finance leaders skipped the G20...
ATLANTA, Georgia: After two years of declining same-store sales, Home Depot finally saw a turnaround in the fourth quarter, fueled...
NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks rallied on Friday as economic data showed the U.S. Federal Reserve has likely tamed inflation. The...