Sun, 02 Mar 2025

International

Tragic accident at South Korean highway site kills 4, injures 6
Four dead in South Korea highway construction collapse

ANSEONG, South Korea: A tragic accident at a highway construction site in Anseong, South Korea, claimed the lives of at least four...

Taiwan probes Chinese-crewed ship for undersea cable damage
Taiwan investigates Chinese ship after undersea cable cut

TAIPEI, Taiwan: Taiwanese authorities are probing a Chinese-crewed cargo ship suspected of damaging an undersea communications cable...

New bill would prohibit fluoride in Utah’s water supply
Utah moves to ban fluoride in public water systems

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah: Utah may become the first state to ban fluoride in public water under a new bill that prevents cities from deciding...

Three US female tourists found dead at Belize beach resort
3 American women found dead in Belize hotel of likely drug overdose

MEXICO CITY, Mexico: Three American women were found dead over the weekend at a beach resort in Belize, police said. Officials are...

China launches live-fire drills after Vietnam's territorial claim
China holds exercises in Gulf of Tonkin after Vietnam dispute

BANGKOK, Thailand: Chinese authorities said they started live-fire military exercises in the Gulf of Tonkin this week, just days after...

French warships join Philippines for South China Sea Drills
French aircraft carrier stages drills with Filipinos in disputed sea

ABOARD THE CHARLES DE GAULLE, Philippines: France's nuclear-powered aircraft carrier and its warships arrived in the Philippines over...

Business

Hong Kong promotes AI to offset 10,000 civil service job cuts
Hong Kong to slash 10,000 civil service jobs, promote AI

HONG KONG: Hong Kong is set to cut 10,000 civil service jobs and freeze public sector salaries as part of a cost-cutting initiative...

Alibaba releases AI model Wan 2.1 to the public
Alibaba makes AI model for video, image generation publicly available

BEIJING, China: Alibaba has made its video- and image-generating AI model, Wan 2.1, publicly available, marking a significant step...

German consumer sentiment drops unexpectedly in March
German consumer sentiment unexpectedly worsens in March, GfK finds

BERLIN, Germany: Consumer sentiment in Germany has taken an unexpected turn for the worse heading into March despite forecasts predicting...

G20 poverty summit struggles as key finance leaders skip meeting
No-shows, aid cuts mar G20 meet on global poverty

CAPE TOWN, South Africa: An international summit on global poverty faced setbacks this week as key finance leaders skipped the G20...

Home Depot sees sales rebound in Q4 after two-year slump
Home Depot snaps same-store sales slump in Q4 with demand improving

ATLANTA, Georgia: After two years of declining same-store sales, Home Depot finally saw a turnaround in the fourth quarter, fueled...

U.S. stocks rally despite Trump doubling-down on tariffs
Dow Jones closes up 601 points Friday, Nasdaq Composite 303 points

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks rallied on Friday as economic data showed the U.S. Federal Reserve has likely tamed inflation. The...

Movie Review

