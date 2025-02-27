Thu, 27 Feb 2025

International

US oil tariff may force foreign producers to pay $10 billion annually
Trump's 10% oil tariff may cost foreign producers $10 billion annually

WASHINGTON, D.C.: A proposed 10 percent U.S. tariff on oil imports could deal a US$10 billion annual blow to foreign producers, particularly...

Federal probe threatens $4 billion fund for California high-speed rail
Trump administration targets California's high-speed rail funding

LOS ANGELES, California: The Trump administration is once again challenging California's high-speed rail project, with federal transportation...

Republican Texas AG pushes stricter transgender policy in NCAA
Texas AG urges NCAA to mandate gender testing for women's sports

LUBBOCK, Texas: The Republican attorney general of Texas, Ken Paxton, wants the NCAA to strengthen its transgender athlete policy by...

In defense of Californian lands, migrant workers dig in
Migrant workers helping make America great again

When the Eaton Fire began on January 7, 2025, in Altadena, California, it blazed through residential neighborhoods, destroying thousands...

5 officers charged as police department in Alabama faces closure
Grand Jury wants police department in Alabama closed for corruption

HANCEVILLE, Alabama: A grand jury has recommended shutting down a small police department in Alabama due to widespread corruption after...

Mississippi judge tells newspaper to drop editorial criticizing mayor
Mississippi judge orders newspaper to remove editorial

CLARKSDALE, Mississippi: A judge in Mississippi has ordered a newspaper to take down an editorial that criticized the mayor and city...

Business

U.S. stocks end in disarray, techs boosted by Nvidia
Trump trade tariffs unsettle Wall Street

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were in disarray again on Wednesday with the Standard and Poor's 500 dropping for the fifth day in...

NY Governor defends Manhattan congestion toll in meeting with Trump
NY governor makes case for Manhattan tolls in meeting with Trump

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Governor Kathy Hochul met with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office to defend Manhattan's congestion...

Florida claims Target ‘misled investors’ with its DEI initiatives
Florida sues Target, claiming DEI initiatives 'misled investors'

TALLAHASSEE, Florida: Florida's new attorney general, James Uthmeier, filed a federal lawsuit against Target this week, claiming the...

Foxconn seeks Honda as a partner, eyes ties with Nissan, Mitsubishi
Foxconn asks Honda to form partnership, Nikkei reports

TOKYO, Japan: Foxconn has approached Honda Motor with a proposal to form a partnership, aiming to establish a broader collaboration...

Consumer Confidence Survey weighs on Wall Street
Techs tumble Tuesday but Dow Jones gains 160 points

NEW YORK, New York - There was a mix of gains and losses in the United States on Tuesday with tech stocks selling off, and industrials...

Audi plans North America expansion with location expected this year
Audi to decide where to expand North American production in 2025: CEO

BERLIN, Germany: Audi is moving forward with plans to expand production in North America, and CEO Gernot Doellner said a decision on...

Movie Review

Targets [Blu-Ray]