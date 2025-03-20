Get a daily dose of North Korea Times news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
WASHINGTON, D.C.: The U.S. government has placed more than 1,300 Voice of America (VOA) employees on leave and slashed funding for...
WASHINGTON, D.C./SEATTLE: Boeing is facing mounting scrutiny after a series of safety lapses and manufacturing issues, with U.S. Transportation...
OMAHA, Nebraska: Vaccines could help stop bird flu and prevent the mass killing of chickens, which has driven egg prices up to nearly...
In spectacular fashion, Israel has upended peace talks and brought to a dramatic end the ceasefire that had paused 15-months of carnage...
WASHINGTON, D.C.: The U.S. Department of Education is investigating 45 universities for possible violations of civil rights laws. ...
WASHINGTON, D.C.: Gold prices have shattered the US$3,000 per ounce barrier for the first time, driven by escalating geopolitical tensions...
NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks rose Wednesday despite the U.S. Federal Reserve signalling a potential slowdown in the U.S. economy,...
WASHINGTON, D.C.: President Donald Trump has reversed a Biden-era executive order requiring businesses with federal contracts to pay...
FRANKFURT, Germany: UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti will receive a pay package of just over 15 million Swiss francs (US$17 million) for 2024,...
PARIS, France: French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou acknowledged over the weekend that the European Union may have miscalculated by...
NEW YORK, New York - Sellers took charge again on Wall Street Tuesday as the brief rebound that took place on Monday petered out. Stocks...
WASHINGTON, D.C.: The Trump administration has approved a plan to expand a coal mine in Montana and keep it running for 16 more years,...