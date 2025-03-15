Sat, 15 Mar 2025

International

New York fires 2,000 prison guards after wildcat strike
ALBANY, New York: New York fired over 2,000 prison guards this week for not returning to work after a weeks-long strike that disrupted...

China hits Canadian agriculture with tariffs in trade retaliation
BEIJING, China: China has announced new tariffs on Canadian agricultural and food products in retaliation for Canada's recent duties...

One dead, three injured as RV flips in Texas storm
ENNIS, Texas: A man died, and three of his family members were injured when their RV flipped several times during a strong storm at...

Man not the product of evolution, world-acclaimed naturalist argued
One halcyon spring day in 1903, the 69-year-old anatomist and naturalist Dr. James Bell Pettigrew sat at the top of a sloping street...

Fighter jets intercept plane near Trump’s Florida home
WEST PALM BEACH, Florida: Air Force fighter jets have stopped a civilian plane that entered restricted airspace near Donald Trump's...

US farmers face bankruptcy, economic uncertainty due to USDA freeze
CHICAGO/WASHINGTON, D.C.: Farmers and food groups across the U.S. are laying off workers, stopping investments, and struggling to get...

Business

U.S. stocks rally hard despite drop in consumer sentiment
NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks rallied hard on Friday, boosted by strong rises around the world. Investors shrugged off a decline...

Maserati cancels electric MC20 plans over low demand
MILAN, Italy: Maserati has scrapped plans for an electric version of its MC20 sports car, citing low expected demand for the high-performance...

Volkswagen to slash 1,600 jobs at Cariad by year-end
BERLIN, Germany: Volkswagen is set to cut 1,600 jobs at its Cariad software division by the end of the year, affecting nearly 30 percent...

Travel to and from Israel to be boosted by terminal reopening
The principal terminal, Terminal 1, at Israel's largest airport will reopen at the end of this month, having largely been closed since...

Tech stocks lead renewed selling on Wall Street
NEW YORK, New York - The knee-jerk introduction of trade tariffs by President Donald Trump continues to rattle markets with all the...

Ford to invest up to $4.8 billion to revive struggling German unit
FRANKFURT, Germany: Ford announced this week that it will inject up to $4.8 billion into its struggling German unit to stabilize its...

