International

French warships join Philippines for South China Sea Drills
French aircraft carrier stages drills with Filipinos in disputed sea

ABOARD THE CHARLES DE GAULLE, Philippines: France's nuclear-powered aircraft carrier and its warships arrived in the Philippines over...

Fresno State suspends two players, removes one amid gambling probe
Fresno State suspends 2 players, removes another in gambling probe

FRESNO, California: Fresno State suspended two of its top men's basketball players last weekend and removed a third player from the...

Poland to continue covering Ukraine’s Starlink costs, says deputy PM
Poland paying for Ukraine's Starlink subscription, says deputy PM

WARSAW, Poland: Deputy Prime Minister Krzysztof Gawkowski confirmed over the weekend that Poland has been covering the cost of Ukraine's...

Opinion - Israel's government exploited hostages
Israeli government accused of lying its way through 15 months-war

Israel sustained the West's support for its slaughter in Gaza for 15 months only through an intensive campaign of lies. It invented...

Pentagon to cut 5,400 jobs amid Trump’s federal workforce reduction
Pentagon to fire 5,400 workers as Trump downsizing faces backlash

WASHINGTON, D.C.: The Pentagon announced this week that it will cut 5,400 jobs as part of President Donald Trump's plan to shrink the...

Newsom urges Congress for $40 Billion to aid LA wildfire recovery
California governor asks Congress for $40 billion wildfire relief

SACRAMENTO, California: California Governor Gavin Newsom is urging Congress to approve nearly US$40 billion in federal assistance to...

Business

U.S. stocks rally despite Trump doubling-down on tariffs
Dow Jones closes up 601 points Friday, Nasdaq Composite 303 points

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks rallied on Friday as economic data showed the U.S. Federal Reserve has likely tamed inflation. The...

Personal Consumption Expenditures price index in January improves slightly
Consumption index confirms U.S. inflation under control

WASHINGTON, DC - The U.S. Federal Reserve seemingly has inflation under control with the latest econbomic data confirming little push...

Arctic’s Svalbard Seed Vault to receive 14,000 new samples
Arctic doomsday seed vault gets more than 14,000 new samples

COPENHAGEN, Denmark: A remote Arctic facility designed to preserve the world's agricultural diversity is set to receive a major new...

BP shifts focus back to fossil fuels, scaling down renewable goals
BP to end renewables goals, return focus to fossil fuels

LONON, U.K.: British Petroleum is set to abandon its ambitious renewable energy expansion targets in favor of a stronger focus on fossil...

Volkswagen partners with CATL to boost China EV expansion
Volkswagen, CATL to cooperate in China on lithium battery development

WOLFSBURG, Germany: Volkswagen is strengthening its push into China's electric vehicle (EV) sector by partnering with CATL, the world's...

U.S. stock markets plummet as trade war heats up
Nasdaq Composite dives 531 points as U.S. stocks tumble

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks floundered on Thursday as new trade tariffs were imposed, and those paused were given the green light. ...

