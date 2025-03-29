SEOUL, June 12 (Xinhua) -- An earthquake of 4.8-magnitude hit an area in southwest South Korea, with no serious casualty reported yet, the weather service said Wednesday.

The tremor struck an area, four km south of the southwestern county of Buan, some 200 km south of the capital Seoul, at about 8:26 a.m. local time, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration.

The epicenter, with a depth of eight km, was at 35.70 degrees north latitude and 126.71 degrees east longitude.

It marked the strongest quake that hit the Korean Peninsula and its neighboring waters this year.

Hundreds of cases to feel the seismic shock were reported to the firefighting authorities across the country, but no life-threatening injury was confirmed, according to Yonhap news agency.