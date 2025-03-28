UNITED NATIONS, June 12 (Xinhua) -- China's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, Geng Shuang, on Wednesday urged all parties involved to refrain from actions that could further escalate tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

"The priority at this moment is for all parties to stay calm, exercise restraint, and act and speak thoughtfully," Geng told the UN Security Council briefing on the human rights issue of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), emphasizing the need for "concerted efforts" to maintain peace and stability on the Peninsula.

Geng expressed regret over the Security Council's decision to focus on the DPRK's human rights issues, noting that such actions could further complicate the already delicate situation.

"The UN Charter clearly provides that the Security Council bears the primary responsibility for the maintenance of international peace and security. China has always maintained that the council is not the proper place to address human rights issues, and it should not intervene in country-specific human rights issues," he added.

"We have always opposed the politicization of human rights issues or using human rights issues as a pretext to exert pressure on other countries," the envoy said.

"Pushing the council to consider the DPRK human rights situation as a means to politicize and instrumentalize the human rights issue would only fuel the tensions and aggravate animosity," he said.

Geng criticized the United States and other countries for their roles in heightening the tensions through provocative behaviors and unilateral sanctions that affect the DPRK's humanitarian situation.

He called for a reduction in military activities and pressure tactics that undermine peace efforts.

"China stands ready to stay in close engagement with all parties to play a constructive part in advancing the political settlement of the Peninsula issue and achieving long-term peace and stability," Geng said.

The ambassador also responded to the statement from the U.S. representative claiming readiness for unconditional dialogue with the DPRK, urging the United States to match its words with actions that genuinely reflect a commitment to peace.