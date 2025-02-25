Get a daily dose of North Korea Times news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
CLARKSDALE, Mississippi: A judge in Mississippi has ordered a newspaper to take down an editorial that criticized the mayor and city...
JERUSALEM, Israel - Two bills that have passed a preliminary reading in the Knesset have raised concerns among civil society groups...
MILAN, Italy: Italy's competition authority has launched an investigation into four major automakers—BYD, Stellantis, Tesla, and Volkswagen—over...
WASHINGTON, D.C.: The Pentagon said this week that it has asked the military to find ways to cut about $50 billion from the 2026 budget....
HONOLULU, Hawaii: The Hawaii State Capitol needs significant repairs, which will cost between US$50 million and $100 million and could...
WASHINGTON, D.C.: The U.S. Border Patrol arrested 29,000 migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border illegally in January, the agency...
TOKYO, Japan: The Bank of Japan is expected to raise interest rates at least once more this year, likely in the third quarter, bringing...
NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stock markets closed lower on Monday, with the major indexes showing mixed performances as investors digested...
BLAGNAC, France: Airbus has set a target of delivering around 820 commercial jets in 2025, marking a seven percent increase from the...
NEW DELHI, India: Google is preparing to open its first physical retail stores outside the U.S., with locations in India likely to...
WASHINGTON, D.C.: One in five Americans say they are buying more than usual because they are worried about President Donald Trump's...
NEWPORT BEACH, California: Chipotle Mexican Grill is ramping up hiring efforts ahead of its busiest time of the year, known as burrito...