LUBBOCK, Texas: The Republican attorney general of Texas, Ken Paxton, wants the NCAA to strengthen its transgender athlete policy by...
When the Eaton Fire began on January 7, 2025, in Altadena, California, it blazed through residential neighborhoods, destroying thousands...
HANCEVILLE, Alabama: A grand jury has recommended shutting down a small police department in Alabama due to widespread corruption after...
CLARKSDALE, Mississippi: A judge in Mississippi has ordered a newspaper to take down an editorial that criticized the mayor and city...
JERUSALEM, Israel - Two bills that have passed a preliminary reading in the Knesset have raised concerns among civil society groups...
MILAN, Italy: Italy's competition authority has launched an investigation into four major automakers—BYD, Stellantis, Tesla, and Volkswagen—over...
TOKYO, Japan: Foxconn has approached Honda Motor with a proposal to form a partnership, aiming to establish a broader collaboration...
NEW YORK, New York - There was a mix of gains and losses in the United States on Tuesday with tech stocks selling off, and industrials...
BERLIN, Germany: Audi is moving forward with plans to expand production in North America, and CEO Gernot Doellner said a decision on...
TOKYO, Japan: The Bank of Japan is expected to raise interest rates at least once more this year, likely in the third quarter, bringing...
NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stock markets closed lower on Monday, with the major indexes showing mixed performances as investors digested...
BLAGNAC, France: Airbus has set a target of delivering around 820 commercial jets in 2025, marking a seven percent increase from the...