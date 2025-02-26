Moscow, SANA- Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed that the US seeks to impose a new colonial order on the world and is trying to weaken the Russian economy through new sanctions and stirring up social and political tension within the country, but all its attempts to contain or isolate Russia from the world have failed.

In an article for the North Korea's Rodong Sinmun newspaper titled "Russia and North Korea: A Tradition of Friendship and Cooperation Over the Years," Putin said, "The United States wants to impose a new colonial dictatorial order on the world".

Putin noted that the countries that do not agree with the American approach face severe external pressure.

"Russia highly appreciates the DPRK's firm support for the special operation, its solidarity with us on key international issues, and its readiness to defend common priorities and views at the UN", Putin said.

The Russian President begins a visit to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) and Vietnam.

Nisreen Othman