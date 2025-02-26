Wed, 26 Feb 2025

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
null in null

International

Section
Republican Texas AG pushes stricter transgender policy in NCAA
Texas AG urges NCAA to mandate gender testing for women's sports

LUBBOCK, Texas: The Republican attorney general of Texas, Ken Paxton, wants the NCAA to strengthen its transgender athlete policy by...

In defense of Californian lands, migrant workers dig in
Migrant workers helping make America great again

When the Eaton Fire began on January 7, 2025, in Altadena, California, it blazed through residential neighborhoods, destroying thousands...

5 officers charged as police department in Alabama faces closure
Grand Jury wants police department in Alabama closed for corruption

HANCEVILLE, Alabama: A grand jury has recommended shutting down a small police department in Alabama due to widespread corruption after...

Mississippi judge tells newspaper to drop editorial criticizing mayor
Mississippi judge orders newspaper to remove editorial

CLARKSDALE, Mississippi: A judge in Mississippi has ordered a newspaper to take down an editorial that criticized the mayor and city...

Israel accused of criminalizing defense of human rights
Israel cracking down on human rights organizations

JERUSALEM, Israel - Two bills that have passed a preliminary reading in the Knesset have raised concerns among civil society groups...

Italy probes BYD, Stellantis, Tesla, and VW over EV performance claims
Italy investigates Stellantis, Tesla, VW, BYD over EV consumer info

MILAN, Italy: Italy's competition authority has launched an investigation into four major automakers—BYD, Stellantis, Tesla, and Volkswagen—over...

Business

Section
Foxconn seeks Honda as a partner, eyes ties with Nissan, Mitsubishi
Foxconn asks Honda to form partnership, Nikkei reports

TOKYO, Japan: Foxconn has approached Honda Motor with a proposal to form a partnership, aiming to establish a broader collaboration...

Consumer Confidence Survey weighs on Wall Street
Techs tumble Tuesday but Dow Jones gains 160 points

NEW YORK, New York - There was a mix of gains and losses in the United States on Tuesday with tech stocks selling off, and industrials...

Audi plans North America expansion with location expected this year
Audi to decide where to expand North American production in 2025: CEO

BERLIN, Germany: Audi is moving forward with plans to expand production in North America, and CEO Gernot Doellner said a decision on...

Reuters survey: Bank of Japan likely to hike rates to 0.75% in Q3
BOJ to raise rates once more this year to 0.75%, most likely in Q3

TOKYO, Japan: The Bank of Japan is expected to raise interest rates at least once more this year, likely in the third quarter, bringing...

Nasdaq Composite plummets 237 points as U.S. investors fret
Profit-takers hit Wall Street but Dow Jones adds 33 points

NEW YORK, New York -  U.S. stock markets closed lower on Monday, with the major indexes showing mixed performances as investors digested...

Airbus targets 820 jet deliveries in 2025, delays A350 freighter
Airbus sees 820 jet deliveries in 2025, unveils new charges

BLAGNAC, France: Airbus has set a target of delivering around 820 commercial jets in 2025, marking a seven percent increase from the...

Movie Review

Movie Review
Stillwater