Israel cuts off all electricity to Gaza, impacting Palestinians and hostages
Already under siege, the heavily-blockaded Gaza Strip, housing more than two million displaced people, as well as the remaining Israeli...

US announces new visa policy targeting immigration facilitators
WASHINGTON, D.C.: U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has announced new visa restrictions. The policy will apply to foreign government...

Ex-LA fire chief loses bid to reclaim job after wildfire fallout
LOS ANGELES, California: Former Los Angeles Fire Chief Kristin Crowley lost her bid to get her job back after being fired by Mayor...

Americans denied opportunity to see movie that won Academy Award
Last Sunday, the Israeli-Palestinian co-production No Other Land was awarded an Academy Award for best documentary. The Oscar – a first...

US Supreme Court to weigh case on nuclear waste storage future
WASHINGTON, D.C.: The Supreme Court is to hear arguments in a case that could determine the future of nuclear waste storage in the...

Elon Musk fathers 14th child, third with current partner
WASHINGTON, D.C.: Multi-billionaire Elon Musk, a close adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump, has welcomed his 14th child. His newest...

China targets 5 percent growth for 2025 amid economic uncertainty
BEIJING, China: China has set an economic growth target of around five percent for 2025, signaling efforts to stabilize the economy...

SpaceX denies plans to take over FAA telecom contract
WASHINGTON, D.C.: Elon Musk's company SpaceX said this week that its Starlink satellite unit is not trying to take over any Federal...

Newsom mandates four-day in-office work for California state employees
SACRAMENTO, California: Starting July 1, California state employees will be required to work in person at least four days a week under...

Berlin abandons strict debt rules for major spending boost.
FRANKFURT, Germany: Germany is set to loosen its strict debt limits in a historic shift that could unlock over 1 trillion euros ($1.08...

UFC-WWE parent TKO Group enters boxing with Saudi partnership
NEW YORK CITY, New York: TKO Group, the parent company of UFC and WWE, is launching a new boxing promotion in partnership with Saudi...

Reynolds Wrap faces lawsuit over false 'Made in USA' claim.
NEW YORK CITY, New York: The company that makes Reynolds Wrap aluminum foil is facing a lawsuit for allegedly misleading consumers...

Star Trek: Insurrection (4K UHD) [Blu-Ray]