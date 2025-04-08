Get a daily dose of North Korea Times news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
GENEVA, Switzerland: Japan's car industry is facing a multibillion-dollar blow as sweeping U.S. auto tariffs threaten its largest export...
TALLAHASSEE, Florida: A famous old ocean liner, the SS United States, will soon become the world's biggest artificial reef off the...
MANILA, Philippines: A Philippine security official stated that acquiring F-16 fighter jets from the United States will not harm any...
WASHINGTON, D.C.: Amazon.com has announced that it will launch the first 27 satellites for its Project Kuiper internet network this...
NEW YORK, New York - UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has voiced profound concern over the escalating human toll in Gaza, as...
LONDON, U.K.: Daniel Kretinsky's path to owning Royal Mail is nearly complete, as his firm EP Group announced this week that all regulatory...
SINES, Portugal: A massive data centre project in Portugal is set to receive a multi-billion-euro boost, as tech giants fuel global...
NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks settled on Monday following massive falls across the globe. Hong Kong's key index, the Hang Seng dived...
WINDSOR, Ontario: Production at Stellantis' Windsor, Ontario assembly plant will pause for two weeks, as mounting trade tensions trigger...
AUSTIN, Texas: Tesla's early-year performance has taken a hit, as sliding sales, rising competition, and CEO Elon Musk's growing political...
MUMBAI, India: India's jewellery exporters are facing their toughest year in over a decade as fresh U.S. tariffs threaten to cut off...
TOKYO, Japan: Mitsubishi Corp is weighing a potential role in Alaska's ambitious LNG export project, as the Japanese trading giant...