Tue, 08 Apr 2025

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
null in null

International

Section
Japan’s auto industry at risk from new US tariffs, says UN agency
UN agency: Japan could lose $17 billion in car exports from US tariffs

GENEVA, Switzerland: Japan's car industry is facing a multibillion-dollar blow as sweeping U.S. auto tariffs threaten its largest export...

Ocean Liner to become largest artificial reef in the world off Florida
Historic ocean liner will soon be world's largest artificial reef

TALLAHASSEE, Florida: A famous old ocean liner, the SS United States, will soon become the world's biggest artificial reef off the...

Philippines says F-16 purchase not targeting China, any others
Philippines defends F-16 purchase, says no threat to others

MANILA, Philippines: A Philippine security official stated that acquiring F-16 fighter jets from the United States will not harm any...

Amazon set to launch first project Kuiper satellites
Amazon targets April 9 launch of first Kuiper internet satellites

WASHINGTON, D.C.: Amazon.com has announced that it will launch the first 27 satellites for its Project Kuiper internet network this...

More than 400 aid workers killed in Gaza since October 7 2023
UN voices alarm as Gaza death toll hits 50,695

​NEW YORK, New York - UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has voiced profound concern over the escalating human toll in Gaza, as...

Billionaire Kretinsky clears final hurdle in Royal Mail takeover
Billionaire secures regulatory approval for Royal Mail takeover bid

LONDON, U.K.: Daniel Kretinsky's path to owning Royal Mail is nearly complete, as his firm EP Group announced this week that all regulatory...

Business

Section
Portugal's mega data centre gets multi-billion-euro investment boost
Start Campus plans to invest $9.35 billion in Portugal data hub

SINES, Portugal: A massive data centre project in Portugal is set to receive a multi-billion-euro boost, as tech giants fuel global...

Dow Jones drops 329 points as stock sell-off continues
Sellers swamp global stock markets, Wall Street steadies

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks settled on Monday following massive falls across the globe. Hong Kong's key index, the Hang Seng dived...

Stellantis halts Windsor production amid tariff tensions
Stellantis to shut Canada's Windsor plant for two weeks over tariffs

WINDSOR, Ontario: Production at Stellantis' Windsor, Ontario assembly plant will pause for two weeks, as mounting trade tensions trigger...

Tesla struggles as sales drop and competition rises
Tesla quarterly sales plunge as Musk backlash grows

AUSTIN, Texas: Tesla's early-year performance has taken a hit, as sliding sales, rising competition, and CEO Elon Musk's growing political...

India’s jewellery exports hit by US tariffs
With US tariffs, India's jewellery exports set for sharp decline

MUMBAI, India: India's jewellery exporters are facing their toughest year in over a decade as fresh U.S. tariffs threaten to cut off...

Mitsubishi eyes role in Alaska’s LNG export project
Japan's Mitsubishi may consider investing in Alaska LNG project

TOKYO, Japan: Mitsubishi Corp is weighing a potential role in Alaska's ambitious LNG export project, as the Japanese trading giant...

Movie Review

Movie Review
The Magician&#039;s Elephant