Pyongyang, SANA- Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the preparation of a new basic document that will form the basis for relations between Russia and Democratic People's Republic of Korea "DPRK" for upcoming years, stressing that the two countries have made great progress in enhancing bilateral ties.

During his meeting with President of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) Kim Jong Un at Kumsusan Palace in Pyongyang on Wednesday, Putin said: "In the past year, we have made significant progress in building contemporary relations between our countries, and today a new basic document on strategic partnership has been prepared that will form the basis for our relations in the long term".

Putin pointed out that last year the two countries celebrated the 75th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between them, and this year the 75th anniversary of signing the first joint document between the two countries, which is the agreement on economic and cultural cooperation.

The cooperation between Russia and the DPRK is based on the principles of equality and mutual respect for the interests of the two countries, Putin affirmed.

In turn, Kim Jong Un, expressed his support for the Russian special military operation in Ukraine.

Jong Un noted the importance of Russia's role in maintaining the global strategic balance.

Jong Un stressed that his country's desire to boost strategic cooperation with Russia amid the deteriorating global security situation.

The first official meeting between the two presidents took place in Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang.

Nisreen Othman