MOSCOW, June 19 (Xinhua) -- Russia and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) on Wednesday signed a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement during Russian President Vladimir Putin's state visit to Pyongyang, RIA Novosti news agency reported.

During talks with the DPRK's top leader Kim Jong Un, Putin said the new fundamental document "will form the basis for long-term relations between the two countries," said the report.

Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said earlier that the new agreement would outline future cooperation prospects considering recent developments in bilateral relations, especially in the economic and security sectors.