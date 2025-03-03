An overnight drone attack in central and western Ukraine damaged energy facilities in the country, while firefighters in the Russian town of Azov battled a blaze at an oil depot for a second day.

Ukraine's energy ministry said equipment was damaged and police emergency services had been called to help. The attack came after Ukraine announced rolling blackouts throughout the country.

The mayor of Lviv, a city in western Ukraine near the border with Poland, said a drone attack in the village of Malekhiv injured two people, damaged a multi-story residential building and shattered dozens of windows in nearby buildings.

Mayor Andriy Sadovyi, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said a 70-year-old and a 47-year-old were hurt.

Meanwhile, a fire at a Russian oil storage facility in the Rostov region continued to burn more than 24 hours after it was started by a drone attack.

A Ukrainian official told media outlets the attack was a special operation of Ukraine's Security Service. Ukraine has targeted energy infrastructure in the past as a way of hurting Russia's war effort.

The attack hit two depots with 22 oil reservoirs, the official said. Azov is in the Rostov region in southern Russia, on the Don River about 16 kilometers from the Sea of Azov.

In Ukraine, earlier Russian attacks on power plants led to rolling blackouts throughout the country.

'All regional power distribution companies will apply hourly outage schedules for industrial and household consumers from 00:00 to 24:00,' national power provider Ukrenergo announced Wednesday. Previously, officials had tried to limit outages to afternoon hours.

Ukrenergo said critical infrastructure would not be affected.

Beheading allegation

On Tuesday, Ukrainian prosecutors accused Russian troops of beheading a Ukrainian service member in the Donetsk Region.

'While conducting aerial reconnaissance at one of the combat positions in the Donetsk region, the Ukrainian military discovered a damaged armored vehicle of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. It contained the severed head of a Ukrainian defender,' the office of Ukraine's Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin posted on social media.

Kostin's office included a photo that reportedly showed the armored military vehicle with a blurred section where the severed head was located.

Prosecutors in Donestk also reported Tuesday that a Ukrainian man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for providing information about Ukrainian troops to Russian forces.

The man, a resident of Kostyantynivka near the front line, used the Telegram messenger service last May to inform Russia about Ukrainian troop and artillery movements, according to prosecutors.

Last year, the United Nations said Ukraine had launched more than 6,600 criminal cases against people for helping Russia since the war began.

Material from The Associated Press, Reuters and Agence France-Presse was used in this report.