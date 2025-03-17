Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has just finished a successful three-day visit to Japan, where he strengthened political relationships and boosted business links.

Mr Luxon's visit culminated in a bilateral meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio followed by a state dinner.

"It was important for me to meet Prime Minister Kishida in person early in my term," Mr Luxon says.

"We concluded the Information Security Agreement, which will allow our countries to share a wider range of information with each other.

"We are also increasing our defence cooperation, with HMNZS Aotearoa visiting Japan in August 2024. There will also be further cooperation with Japan and others to detect and deter North Korea's evasion of United Nations sanctions."

Mr Luxon also launched a new Tourism New Zealand campaign, promoted rugby connections and witnessed his delegation closing business deals.

"I am pleased the business delegation accompanying me to Japan was able to jump on this opportunity to advance their businesses.

"Our visit also showcased New Zealand as a partner in new and emerging fields, such as renewable energy, science and innovation, and space.

"The relationships built during this visit will deliver for New Zealand. I was struck by the alignment of New Zealand and Japan's interests, as we look to deliver stability and prosperity for our countries."

During the visit, Mr Luxon also announced State Minister for Foreign Affairs Tsuji Kiyoto as the next New Zealand Prime Minister's Fellow.

"I look forward to welcoming Minister Tsuji to New Zealand to build closer connections between our two countries and showcase all that New Zealand has to offer" says Mr Luxon.

Source: Beehive