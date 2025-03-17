The Russian president is set to hold a lengthy discussion with Kim Jong-un after a welcoming ceremony

Russian President Vladimir Putin has a "very busy agenda" for his state visit to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, during which he is expected to hold comprehensive talks with the country's leadership on economic and security cooperation, along with global issues.

Kim Jong-un personally greeted Putin upon his arrival at Pyongyang airport early on Wednesday, and the two leaders are expected to hold face-to-face talks to discuss "the most important, the most sensitive issues" after an official welcoming ceremony.

Russia and North Korea are expected to sign a number of bilateral documents, including a landmark Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement.



