MOSCOW, June 19 (Xinhua) -- Russia and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) have agreed on mutual support in case of external aggression, Russian media reported Wednesday, citing Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Russia does not rule out military-technical cooperation with the DPRK in accordance with a newly signed comprehensive strategic partnership agreement, RIA Novosti reported, citing Putin at a press briefing following talks with the DPRK's top leader Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang.

Putin said that the treaty is a "breakthrough document," adding that it set goals for strengthening long-term ties between the two countries in various fields, according to the report.

He also noted that both countries oppose imposing sanctions and restrictions for political purposes, adding that such actions undermine the global economic and political system.

Putin arrived in Pyongyang for a state visit in DPRK on Wednesday, the Korean Central News Agency reported. Kim paid an official visit in Russia in September 2023, during which he invited Putin to visit DPRK.