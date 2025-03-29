BEIRUT -- Three Hezbollah members, including a local official, were killed and four civilians wounded on Wednesday in Israeli air strikes on Lebanese villages, Lebanese military sources told Xinhua.

The sources, who spoke anonymously, said that an Israeli warplane fired four air-to-surface missiles at a house in the center of Yaroun village in southern Lebanon, killing the three Hezbollah members. (Lebanon-Israel-Attacks)

- - - -

JOHANNESBURG -- Cyril Ramaphosa, leader of South Africa's ruling African National Congress (ANC), took the oath of office as the nation's president for the next five years Wednesday at a ceremony in Pretoria, the administrative capital.

"As the President of the Republic, I will work with everyone to reach out and work with every political party and sector that is willing to contribute to finding solutions to the challenges our country faces as we transition to a new decade of freedom," Ramaphosa said in his address at the ceremony. (South Africa-President Ramaphosa-New Term)

- - - -

YAOUNDE -- At least nine people have been killed and 46 others injured following a fire that triggered explosions at an ammunitions depot in the Chadian capital of N'Djamena, Abdelmadjid Abderrahim, the country's health minister, said on Wednesday.

The cause of the fire and explosions, which occurred late Tuesday, is not yet known, Abderrahim told a press conference, which was also attended by five other ministers. (Chad-Ammunitions Depot-Fire)

- - - -

MOSCOW -- Russia and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) on Wednesday signed a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement during Russian President Vladimir Putin's state visit to Pyongyang, RIA Novosti news agency reported.

During talks with the DPRK's top leader Kim Jong Un, Putin said the new fundamental document "will form the basis for long-term relations between the two countries," said the report. (Russia-DPRK-Partnership)