Fri, 28 Mar 2025

International

67,000 Seek U.S. Refugee Status Under Trump’s White Minority Plan
67,000 white South Africans favor Trump's plan for refugee status

CAPE TOWN, South Africa: The U.S. Embassy in South Africa said it received a list of over 67,000 people interested in refugee status...

North Carolina court allows suit over teen’s unapproved COVID shot
North Carolina court allows family to sue over unwanted COVID-19 shot

RALEIGH, North Carolina: North Carolina's highest court has ruled that a mother and her teenage son can pursue a lawsuit over a COVID-19...

Florida City to train local police for immigration enforcement
Fort Myers officials approve plan to aid ICE in deportations

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida: City officials in Fort Myers, Florida, voted last week to approve a new agreement allowing local police to...

US unveils plan to modernize air traffic control amid safety concerns
US transportation chief to unveil plan to upgrade air traffic control

WASHINGTON, D.C.: With flight delays rising and aviation safety under scrutiny, the U.S. government is preparing a sweeping modernization...

NTSB calls for urgent safety checks on 68 US bridges, including icons
US agency calls for urgent safety assessments of iconic bridges

WASHINGTON, D.C.: The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has called for urgent safety checks on 68 bridges, including...

US expands oil, gas leasing and eases Alaska energy restrictions
Trump administration to open more Alaska acres for oil, gas drilling

WASHINGTON, D.C.: U.S. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum has announced plans to open more land for oil and gas drilling in Alaska and...

Business

China reassures Apple CEO Tim Cook amid geopolitical tensions
Apple welcome to expand investment, Chinese minister tells Tim Cook

BEIJING, China: As global tech firms navigate rising geopolitical tensions, China has extended a warm signal to Apple, one of its most...

Automakers lead U.S. stock markets lower after tariff hit
Wall Street rattled by 25% tariff on all cars made outside U.S.

NEW YORK, New York - Shares in automakers fell sharply Thursday after U.S.President Donald Trump imposed a 25 percent tariff on all...

Ford F-150 under investigation for transmission defects
US opens probe into 1.3 million Ford F-150 trucks over gear shift

WASHINGTON, D.C.: Federal safety regulators have launched a new investigation into Ford's best-selling F-150 pickup trucks after receiving...

Hyundai to invest $20 billion in US, build steel plant in Louisiana
Hyundai to announce $20 billion US investment, new steel plant

WASHINGTON, D.C.:/SEOUL: Hyundai Motor Group is set to dramatically expand its U.S. footprint, with a US$20 billion investment that...

Stanstead-Derby Line free passage halted as US tightens rules
US ends century-old border pass for Quebec-Vermont library visitors

STANSTEAD, Quebec: U.S. authorities have decided to end a long-standing unwritten rule that allowed people from Stanstead, Quebec,...

Wall Street closes down, AI investors feel the heat
AI stocks lead U.S. equity markets sharply lower

NEW YOKK, New York - U.S. stocks fell sharply Wednesday with tech stocks, mainly those associated with AI, taking the brunt of the...

Movie Review

