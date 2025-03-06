Thu, 06 Mar 2025

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
null in null

International

Section
NASA launches satellite to map moon's water resources
NASA launches satellite on mission to detect water on the moon

CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida: This week, a small NASA satellite was launched into space from Florida to find and map water on the moon....

Guterres says West Bank settlement expansion and threats of annexation must stop
UN chief warns of 'alarming situation' unfolding in West Bank

CAIRO, Egypt - UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has warned of the 'alarming situation' unfolding in the West Bank, and says the...

February border arrests near record low, DHS says
Migrant arrests at US-Mexico border near record low in February

WASHINGTON, D.C.: The number of migrants caught crossing the U.S.-Mexico border illegally in February is expected to be one of the...

Civil rights groups protest Alabama bill shielding police from courts
Alabama moves to expand police immunity, sparking backlash

MONTGOMERY, Alabama: A new bill in Alabama would give police officers more legal protection if they use excessive force or kill someone...

US military given 30 days to plan transgender troop removals
Transgender troops being identified for removal under Pentagon orders

WASHINGTON, D.C.:  The U.S. military has 30 days to decide how it will find and remove transgender service members. This may involve...

Iowa first to pass law stripping gender identity protections
Iowa removes gender identity from civil rights code amid protests

DES MOINES, Iowa: Iowa lawmakers have passed a new law that removes protections for gender identity from the state's civil rights code....

Business

Section
Meta plans paid subscription for AI chatbot
Meta plans paid subscription service for chatbot Meta AI, source says

MENLO PARK, California: Meta Platforms is gearing up to introduce a paid subscription service for its AI-powered chatbot, Meta AI,...

China’s factory slump continues, raising stimulus calls
China's manufacturing activity contracted in February

BEIJING, China: China's manufacturing sector is expected to shrink for a second consecutive month in February, signaling continued...

U.S. stocks join global rout over trade war fears
Dow Jones sheds 675 points as U.S. trade war heats up

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks dived, then partially recovered Tuesday as 25 percent import duties on goods from Canada and Mexico...

Tesla moves closer to robotaxi launch with California permit bid
Tesla seeks first approvals to offer robotaxi service in California

AUSTIN, Texas: Tesla has taken a key step toward launching its long-promised robotaxi service by applying for a transportation permit...

US pending home sales in January hit record low amid high rates
US pending home sales tumble to record low in January

WASHINGTON, D.C.: Contracts to buy previously owned homes in the U.S. fell to a record low in January due to high mortgage rates and...

Citigroup mistakenly credits $81 trillion to customer instead of $280
Citigroup mistakenly credits customer with $81 trillion in 'near miss'

NEW YORK CITY, New York: A routine banking transaction at Citigroup last April turned into a major blunder when the bank mistakenly...

Movie Review

Movie Review
Play Misty for Me [Blu-Ray]