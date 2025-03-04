Tue, 04 Mar 2025

Rare boost for South Korea as births rise after nearly a decade
SEOUL, South Korea: For the first time in nine years, South Korea recorded a rise in births, offering a rare positive sign in the country's...

US overdose deaths drop 24% to 87,000 in one year
WASHINGTON, D.C.: Nearly 87,000 Americans died from drug overdoses in the 12 months ending September 2024, a 24 percent drop from the...

US dockworkers approve six-year contract, securing major pay hikes
NORTH BERGEN, New Jersey: More than 45,000 U.S. dockworkers have approved a new six-year contract, securing higher wages and preventing...

DOJ: Woman charged for trying to defraud Elvis Presley’s family
WASHINGTON, D.C.: A Missouri woman admitted to a scheme to cheat Elvis Presley's family out of millions and take control of Graceland,...

Tragic accident at South Korean highway site kills 4, injures 6
ANSEONG, South Korea: A tragic accident at a highway construction site in Anseong, South Korea, claimed the lives of at least four...

Taiwan probes Chinese-crewed ship for undersea cable damage
TAIPEI, Taiwan: Taiwanese authorities are probing a Chinese-crewed cargo ship suspected of damaging an undersea communications cable...

Gatwick set for second runway as UK greenlights expansion
LONDON, U.K.: The UK government has tentatively approved the expansion of Gatwick Airport, paving the way for a second runway, drawing...

North Korean-backed hackers steal $1.5 billion from Dubai crypto firm
ROME, Italy: U.S. authorities have accused North Korean-backed hackers of stealing US$1.5 billion in cryptocurrency from Dubai-based...

Hong Kong promotes AI to offset 10,000 civil service job cuts
HONG KONG: Hong Kong is set to cut 10,000 civil service jobs and freeze public sector salaries as part of a cost-cutting initiative...

Alibaba releases AI model Wan 2.1 to the public
BEIJING, China: Alibaba has made its video- and image-generating AI model, Wan 2.1, publicly available, marking a significant step...

German consumer sentiment drops unexpectedly in March
BERLIN, Germany: Consumer sentiment in Germany has taken an unexpected turn for the worse heading into March despite forecasts predicting...

G20 poverty summit struggles as key finance leaders skip meeting
CAPE TOWN, South Africa: An international summit on global poverty faced setbacks this week as key finance leaders skipped the G20...

