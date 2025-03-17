SEOUL -- Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea and president of the State Affairs of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), made multiple military inspections, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Friday.

The inspections include a guiding tour to oversee the test-fire for verifying the performance of a new-type multiple rocket launcher, a trip to the country's Nuclear Weapons Institute and the production base of weapon-grade nuclear materials, and an inspection of the training base for special operation force. (DPRK leader military inspection)

- - - -

BAGHDAD -- Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian paid a historic visit to Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdistan region on Thursday, the first by an Iranian president to the area, to discuss strengthening ties and border security.

Pezeshkian met with Kurdish leaders including the president of the regional government, Nechirvan Barzani, in the region's capital Erbil on the second day of his Iraq trip. (Iran-Kurdistan-Presidential visit)

- - - -

RABAT -- Morocco's Ministry of Health and Social Protection reported a confirmed monkeypox (mpox) case in the southern city of Marrakech on Thursday, the official MAP news agency reported.

This marks the first reported case in Morocco amid a new global outbreak. (Morocco-Mpox case-Detection)

- - - -

BEIRUT -- Three people were killed and three others were wounded in an Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon's Nabatieh city on Thursday, according to Lebanese sources.

Military sources, who spoke anonymously, told Xinhua that an Israeli drone fired an air-to-ground missile at two motorcycles and a nearby car traveling on the city road, killing three individuals and wounding three more. (Lebanon-Israel-Border Clashes)