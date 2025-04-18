Fri, 18 Apr 2025

Education Department moves to cut off Maine's federal education funding
Trump administration moves to pull Maine's school funding over transgender athletes

WASHINGTON D. C.: President Donald Trump's administration announced late last week that it would stop all federal education funding...

Indonesia plans US visit to avert tariffs with bold offer
Indonesia to offer to increase U.S. imports to help trade talks

JAKARTA, Indonesia: Indonesia is preparing a high-level visit to Washington with an ambitious offer to avert steep U.S. tariffs on...

Trump admin ends race-based admissions at military academies
US military academies end race consideration in admissions

WASHINGTON, D.C.: The U.S. Military Academy and the U.S. Air Force Academy will no longer use race when deciding who gets in. For many...

Hong Kong’s last major opposition party moves to dissolve
Hong Kong's last major opposition party moves towards disbanding

HONG KONG: Hong Kong's last major opposition party has begun the process of dissolving, a symbolic end to decades of pro-democracy...

Justice Department blocks staff from attending ABA events
US Justice Department bars attorneys from participating in ABA events

WASHINGTON, D.C: The U.S. Department of Justice has told its lawyers they can no longer attend or speak at events hosted by the American...

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth Cancels $5.1B IT Contracts
Pentagon to end contracts with Accenture, Deloitte, others

WASHINGTON, D.C: U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has canceled several technology service contracts worth US$5.1 billion. These...

Eurozone drops official interest rates by quarter-percent
Europe slashes interest rates in wake of trade war

BRUSSELS, Belgium - The Europesn Central Bank has slashed official interest rates in the wake of the financial crisis triggered by...

Feds order safety fixes after Keystone oil spill in North Dakota
Regulators order fixes after Keystone Pipeline oil spill

BISMARCK, North Dakota: Federal officials have ordered the company running the Keystone Pipeline to take several safety steps after...

US tariffs put pressure on India’s shrimp exports
Indian shrimp industry sails in troubled waters after Trump tariffs

GANAPAVARAM, India/GUAYAQUIL, Ecuador: India's shrimp exporters are facing mounting uncertainty as new U.S. tariffs threaten to disrupt...

U.S. stocks, dollar continue to be crushed by Trump tariiffs
Dow Jones tumbles 700 points as tariffs continue to wreak havoc

NEW YORK, New York - Technology stocks fell sharply Wednesday, dragging down the industrial sector in its wake, as Donald Trump's trade...

Trump firm against Nippon Steel’s $15 billion U.S. Steel Deal
Trump doubles down on keeping US Steel control in US hands

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE/TOKYO: U.S. President Donald Trump reaffirmed his opposition to a foreign takeover of U.S. Steel, casting renewed...

Argentina secures $20 billion IMF deal, eases currency controls
Argentina seals $20 billion IMF deal, tears down currency controls

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina: Argentina has struck a major deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), securing a US$20 billion loan...

The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone (4K UHD) [Blu-Ray]