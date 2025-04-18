Get a daily dose of North Korea Times news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.More Information
WASHINGTON D. C.: President Donald Trump's administration announced late last week that it would stop all federal education funding...
JAKARTA, Indonesia: Indonesia is preparing a high-level visit to Washington with an ambitious offer to avert steep U.S. tariffs on...
WASHINGTON, D.C.: The U.S. Military Academy and the U.S. Air Force Academy will no longer use race when deciding who gets in. For many...
HONG KONG: Hong Kong's last major opposition party has begun the process of dissolving, a symbolic end to decades of pro-democracy...
WASHINGTON, D.C: The U.S. Department of Justice has told its lawyers they can no longer attend or speak at events hosted by the American...
WASHINGTON, D.C: U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has canceled several technology service contracts worth US$5.1 billion. These...
BRUSSELS, Belgium - The Europesn Central Bank has slashed official interest rates in the wake of the financial crisis triggered by...
BISMARCK, North Dakota: Federal officials have ordered the company running the Keystone Pipeline to take several safety steps after...
GANAPAVARAM, India/GUAYAQUIL, Ecuador: India's shrimp exporters are facing mounting uncertainty as new U.S. tariffs threaten to disrupt...
NEW YORK, New York - Technology stocks fell sharply Wednesday, dragging down the industrial sector in its wake, as Donald Trump's trade...
ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE/TOKYO: U.S. President Donald Trump reaffirmed his opposition to a foreign takeover of U.S. Steel, casting renewed...
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina: Argentina has struck a major deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), securing a US$20 billion loan...