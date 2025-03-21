washington - Recent moves by Pyongyang have focused attention on what will be one of the first major foreign policy challenges facing the next U.S. president: how to deal with North Korea's rapidly developing nuclear threat.

In a set of rapid-fire developments on Friday:

- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called for an "exponential increase" in the size of his nation's nuclear arsenal, according to the state-run news agency KCNA. He made the same call in speeches on Tuesday and on the last day of 2022.

- State media released photos for the first time of the Nuclear Weapons Institute where North Korea processes uranium for the manufacture of nuclear weapons. The photos, which showed a sophisticated array of centrifuges, were made public as Kim toured the facility.

- North Korea announced that it had tested a new type of 600 mm multiple rocket launcher the previous day. South Korea said on Thursday that North Korea test-fired several short-range ballistic missiles into the waters off the eastern coast.

The developments came in the context of enhanced military cooperation between North Korea and Russia, which is believed to be helping Pyongyang to develop its weapons capabilities in exchange for munitions used in Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

"The threat from North Korea's nuclear and missile programs has been growing steadily and virtually unchecked over the course of several U.S. administrations," said Evans Revere, a former State Department official with extensive experience negotiating with North Korea.

"Whoever the next U.S. president is, she or he will face a more sophisticated and dangerous North Korean threat."

Revere said in an interview that the winner of the U.S. election would have to find ways to weaken the link between Moscow and Pyongyang "and demonstrate to Beijing that its 'partnership without limits' with Russia is a dangerous and ill-advised path that will yield no benefits" for China.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping declared in May a "new era" in opposition to the U.S. and reaffirmed the "no limits" partnership that was first announced just days before Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

While China has held back on providing Russia with arms for its war effort, the United States has accused it of delivering electronic components and other dual-use items that are keeping Moscow's arms industry afloat.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, meets with a delegation led by Sergei Shoigu, secretary of the Security Council of Russia, in this photo released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency, Sept. 14, 2024. (KCNA via Reuters)

Pyongyang, for its part, denies participating in any arms transfers to Russia, an act that would violate United Nations sanctions.

But a report this week by Conflict Armament Research, a U.K.-based group that tracks weapons in armed conflicts, said parts from four North Korean missiles have been found in Ukraine.

The missiles, examined by Kyiv, are either KN-23 or KN-24, known as Hwasong-11 short-range missile series, and thought to have been used in attacks in July and August, the report said.

Pyongyang-Moscow military ties have also been expanded to include tourism, trade, and economic and technical cooperation.

This makes the use of sanctions less effective as a policy tool to counter North Korea's nuclear buildup, according to Gary Samore, former White House coordinator for arms control and weapons of mass destruction during the Obama administration.

"That's not as much leverage now as it was before because of the Russian-North Korean relationship," said Samore. "The U.S. doesn't have very strong economic leverage that it can use with North Korea."

With few obvious policy options available, the two presidential candidates - former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris - have largely confined themselves to criticizing each other's approach without laying out any specific plans to roll back the North Korean threat.

At Tuesday night's televised debate, Harris criticized Trump for exchanging "love letters with Kim Jong Un" during his presidency while Trump disapproved of the current administration's handling of the issue, saying, "Look at what's going on in North Korea."

During his presidency, Trump held three summits with Kim but the diplomatic effort ultimately failed when Trump refused Kim's demand for sanctions relief in exchange for a partial rollback of his nuclear program.

There have been no formal talks between the two countries since, although the Biden administration insists it is open to negotiations without preconditions, a policy that Harris could be expected to continue if elected.

The Biden administration also maintains that its goal remains the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, even as many experts suggest it is time to acknowledge that Pyongyang will not give up its weapons and say the international community should focus on containment.

Samore predicted that a Harris administration would continue to say that "as an ultimate objective ... the U.S. seeks denuclearization in the long term."

A second Trump administration, he theorized, may say "denuclearization is no longer possible" and "accept North Korea as a nuclear power."

Robert Rapson, who served as charge d'affaires and deputy chief of mission at the U.S. Embassy in Seoul from 2018 to 2021, said much would depend on how the winner of the election decides to work with regional allies South Korea and Japan.

"In the likely absence of any grand outreach towards Pyongyang, Harris will have to carefully manage the relationship with ally Seoul, with a focus for the foreseeable future on maintaining peace and stability on the peninsula," he said.

He added that it was "uncertain at this moment" whether Trump would feel compelled to reach out to Kim and whether he would diminish the value of the alliances with South Korea and Japan.

Eunjung Cho contributed to this report.